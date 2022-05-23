Underground Printing Announces Headquarters Move to Accommodate Growth

New Facility Reinforces to Commitment to Domestic Jobs and Production

YPSILANTI, Mich. , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Printing, a leading provider of custom printed apparel, is excited to announce a major move to a larger production facility in Washtenaw County, MI located at 1476 Seaver Way.

The new headquarters is 172,000 square feet, which makes it over three times larger than the previous facility, and has the ability to house over 1,600 Team Members.

"We are excited to relocate to this state-of-the-art facility in Ypsilanti township," commented Rishi Narayan, co-founder and CRO. "Coming off of our 20 year anniversary last year, this move represents another significant milestone for our company. The new location will allow us to grow our team and increase hiring, while giving us the space to expand production in alignment with our quick growth trajectory."

Centrally located 20 minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan and the City of Detroit, Ypsilanti Township is one of the fastest growing areas in Washtenaw county and South East Michigan.

"Brenda Stumbo, Ypsilanti Township Supervisor, and the entire YTown team have been instrumental in bringing Underground Printing to its new HQ location. There is no way we could have made such a significant investment in our expansion and growth without their support!" noted CEO and co-founder Ryan Gregg.

About Underground Printing:

Underground Printing, www.undergroundshirts.com, is a national custom printed apparel provider, offering screenprinting and embroidery on a wide variety of apparel and promotional products to groups, businesses, and organizations of all sizes. The company is headquartered in Southeast Michigan with retail locations throughout the country, and celebrated its 20 year anniversary in 2021. Underground Printing has been proud to be an active and growing member of the Ann Arbor Area community, and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies 9 times.

