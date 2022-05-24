Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Vital Nutrients Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Blueroot Health

WESTPORT, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P, and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Vital Nutrients Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Blueroot Health (the "Company"), a portfolio company of North Castle Partners. Continuing with its position as a leading provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point provided financing to support the Company's recapitalization and its purchase of Fairhaven Health.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Middletown, CT, Blueroot Health is a consumer health company building brands that consists of a family of well-respected nutraceutical brands including Vital Nutrients, Bariatric Fusion, Hyperbiotics, and now Fairhaven Health. Blueroot Health offers healthcare practitioners, their patients and consumers alike a suite of meticulously crafted, innovative products that combine the best of clinically-proven science and the cleanest ingredients, tested to exceed industry safety and quality standards.

"We are pleased to be able to support Blueroot Health, an established leader in the practitioner-focused VMS category, and to partner with North Castle Partners," remarked Balance Point Partner Justin Kaplan. "We believe Blueroot's diverse product portfolio of trusted brands and proven ability to innovate and expand distribution across practitioner and e-commerce platforms will continue to drive significant growth for the Company going forward."

Jane Pemberton, Blueroot's CEO, said "We are excited to be working with Balance Point on this transaction. Their understanding of our business and industry and capital flexibility will provide the support necessary to execute on our growth objectives."

Roy Chin, North Castle Partners' Principal, added "This is our second transaction with Balance Point and we are pleased to partner with Balance Point again to optimize Blueroot's capital structure to support the Company for its next phase of growth. Balance Point's flexibility and fast execution proved critical in this transaction."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of April 2022, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Contact

