CEO of Country's Largest Senior Living Company Releases Book Chronicling How Brookdale Overcame Crisis to Fulfill Mission

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes Work Here: An Extraordinary Story of Courage, Resilience, and Hope from the Front Lines of COVID-19 by Lucinda M. Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer of the nation's largest senior living operator, Brookdale Senior Living, is available now in hardcover. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In Heroes Work Here, Baier shares a behind-the-scenes look at how her company navigated the pandemic. With a responsibility to tens of thousands of residents and associates and $3.5 billion in revenue on the line, the stakes could not have been higher for Baier. Woven together with her own personal accounts, Baier shares the stories of those who proved pivotal in helping save lives and maintain the business throughout COVID-19.

Few leaders were watched as closely during COVID-19 as Baier. As the CEO of America's largest senior living company, she steered an industry through its most tumultuous times and saved lives. For Baier, every choice mattered and now she is revealing the story and the method behind the challenges she faced and the success she and her team earned.

"It would be hard to overstate the grit and determination demonstrated by my team," Baier said. Her team included her mentors and the board and leadership team, along with the tens of thousands of associates who were heroic in helping to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baier is also keen to remember the tens of thousands of residents who remained steady, adaptable, and resilient throughout, concluding, "This is not my story. It is our story: it deserves to be celebrated, and it needs to be told."

Brookdale's efforts did not go unnoticed by Baier's peers in the healthcare space. Recalling the work of Cindy and her team, Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare noted, "This book takes the idea of 'caring' to a whole new level. Brookdale excelled in every vertical as they helped protect America's seniors—the most vulnerable population—during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cindy's story is personal, humble, and touching, and the Brookdale team are the truly extraordinary ordinary leaders we needed to help seniors through the crisis."

With Heroes Work Here Cindy Baier's book sets a new gold standard for crisis management. It's a perfect primer for leaders wanting to stay one step ahead of any crisis, and a poignant reminder of the wonders that result from a culture of caring.

About Lucinda Baier

Lucinda "Cindy" M. Baier is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookdale Senior Living. Baier led Brookdale through the COVID-19 pandemic by aligning the company with its North Star: the health and well-being of its residents and associates. Since 2018, Baier also guided Brookdale's success in approaching gender parity on its board and executive leadership team. Before joining Brookdale, Baier served almost a decade as a board member and C-suite executive for several public and private companies and organizations. Baier is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Illinois State University, with both a bachelor's and Master of Science degree in accounting. On April 19th of this year, Baier and her team rang the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

