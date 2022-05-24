Engineered Stone Surpasses Laminate as the Most Popular Countertop Material

CLEVELAND, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, engineered stone surpassed laminate to become the most used countertop material in the US, marking the first time in decades that laminate was not the most popular countertop material, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis.

Going forward, engineered stone will continue to expand its market share to account for 36% of countertop demand in area terms, which growth stemming from trends of the last decade. The rapid increase in low-cost slabs from foreign markets – particularly China, India, Turkey, and Vietnam – made engineered stone countertops more affordable for middle-class homeowners. As prices for engineered stone decreased as color availability expanded, consumers became much more willing to purchase higher cost countertops and grew to strongly prefer the aesthetics and quality of engineered stone over laminates.

US Countertop Demand to Grow 4.4% Annually Through 2026

Through 2026, demand for countertops in the US is forecast to rise 4.4% per year to 1.1 billion square feet valued at $56.8 billion, boosted by:

increasing residential kitchen and bathroom remodeling, as well as consumer willingness to trade up to more expensive materials such as granite and engineered stone to improve home values

trends favoring larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms

increasing interest in outdoor kitchens, islands, and wet bars

elevated housing construction and rising commercial building construction

Now available from The Freedonia Group, Countertops presents historical data for 2011, 2016, and 2021 and forecasts for 2026 and 2031 in square feet and US dollars by surface material, market, and area of installation (i.e., room). Also provided are data on installation costs and pricing. Additionally, corporate analysis including market share is included.

The surface materials broken out are:

engineered stone

laminates

natural stone

solid surface and other cast polymers

tile

other small volume materials, including porcelain slab/sintered stone; stainless steel; wood/butcher block; concrete; recycled materials; and other materials such as bamboo, cork, and glass

Countertop products by area of installation include:

kitchen countertops

bathroom countertops

other countertops, such as those used to top store display cabinets; home office, laundry room, mudroom, and hobby/craft room cabinets; wet bars; and garage work benches

The major market segments analyzed are:

residential buildings, including single-family housing, multifamily housing, and manufactured housing

commercial buildings, which are segmented into office and retail buildings; lodging; institutional buildings; industrial buildings; other commercial buildings, including airport and bus terminals, civic centers, post offices, prisons, and recreational buildings

vehicles, including recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, personal aircraft, trains, and other vehicles, such as limousines

Markets are also broken out by new and remodeling applications.

