FANDUEL GROUP APPOINTS ANDREW SHEH CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced that it has appointed Andrew Sheh as Chief Technology Officer. Sheh will be responsible for oversight of FanDuel Group's customer facing engineering and platform development teams, as well as all IT architecture and personnel.

"FanDuel's consistent focus on technology that drives innovation has been the fuel to our industry leading performance," said Amy Howe, President & Chief Executive Officer for FanDuel Group. "I am confident that Andrew has the experience and vision to help us continue to extend that advantage into the future."

Sheh brings over 20 years of experience driving technology strategies, leading large scale organizations, and building global scalable platforms. Sheh joins FanDuel Group most recently from Compass, the real estate technology brokerage firm that is building the first modern enterprise real estate end-to-end platform for agents and their clients. At Compass, Sheh was responsible for a global engineering organization of over 500 engineers covering all data, search, AI/ML, video, digital ads, marketing tech, payments and externalization efforts.

Before joining Compass, Andrew has served as CTO of Remine, Global Innovation Tech and Product Director at CEB, Technical Lead at Palantir Technologies, and Senior Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories.

"There is no faster growing and more competitive space in tech than mobile gaming," said Sheh, Chief Technology Officer, FanDuel Group. "It is a sector that requires the most innovative solutions to differentiate FanDuel from the competition and I am excited to build FanDuel into the leading gaming platform in the world."

Sheh received a Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is a board member of SOSA and active volunteer for United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in North America, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has 17 million customers and presence across all 50 states and the Canadian province of Ontario. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Canada and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

