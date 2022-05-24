LARGEST LAND DEAL IN METAVERSE HISTORY JUST ANNOUNCED

$5,000,000 Partnership Between Curzio Research and TCG World

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curzio Research, Inc. a financial publishing company specializing in independent investment research and analysis, announced a strategic partnership with TCG Coin 2.0, creators of the largest open world 4k metaverse, called TCG World.

(PRNewsfoto/Curzio Research) (PRNewswire)

The metaverse is what the internet was supposed to be...

Curzio Research will acquire 19 commercial real estate properties in TCG's metaverse (12 City 128m x 128m and 7 City 256m x 256m) for $5,000,000. It will mark the largest virtual real estate purchases to date. In exchange, TCG Coin 2.0 will receive cash and Curzio Research security tokens representing an ownership stake in the company.

Curzio Research will initiate a capital raise of up to $4,000,000, which will be used to fund a portion of this TCG real estate acquisition and for general corporate purposes. This may include, but not be limited to, capital expenditures, acquisitions, infrastructure and personnel, development of products and services, and legal and accounting expenses.

"The metaverse is what the internet was supposed to be," says Curzio Research founder, Frank Curzio. "A decentralized, permissionless place where individuals have the freedom to create and own their digital content."

"When researching the options, TCG World had all the elements – gamification, entertainment, social, and commerce – to create a true open metaverse. And its low fee structure incentivizes innovation for users and developers. We're happy to be part of this pro-growth model in an industry that has incredible upside potential."

Curzio Research plans on building its headquarters in the Asia region of TCG World, near WallStreetBets. This is where Curzio VIP members can meet with other investors, attend live events, educational seminars and conferences, listen to exclusive Wall Street Unplugged podcasts, and build an investment community.

The Curzio Research headquarters is expected to be completed before the TCG World official launch, or before September 2022.

For additional information, visit www.curzioresearch.com .

Important Notice

The information in this press release has been prepared by Curzio Research Inc. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This press release is for informational purposes only and the information, statements, and opinions do not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or regulation, an offer to sell, or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments, or any advice or recommendation in respect of such securities or other financial instruments.

The information contained in this press release does not purport to be comprehensive, nor to be the provision of any form of advice (financial or otherwise). This press release has been prepared without reference to your particular investment objectives, financial situation, taxation position, and particular needs. It is important that you view this press release in its entirety. If you are in any doubt in relation to these matters, you should consult your stock broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, tax advisor, or other independent financial advisor (where applicable, as authorized under the relevant applicable law or regulation). This information has been provided by Curzio Research and has not been independently verified. No responsibility, liability or obligation (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) is accepted by Curzio Research or any of their affiliates or any of its officers, employees, agents or advisors (each an "Identified Person") as to or in relation to this press release (including the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency thereof) or any other written or oral information made available or any errors contained therein or omissions therefrom, and any such liability is expressly disclaimed.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curzio Research