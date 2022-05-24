NEW VIRGINIA DATA CENTER FULLY COMMISSIONED, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY

Site is one of Mid-Atlantic's first with a microgrid and uninterruptable power



MIDDLETOWN, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middletown Data Center (MDC) is now fully commissioned and offers a true turnkey solution for business and government clients with over 33,000 square feet of white space and 6.7 MW of IT available immediately. MDC is one of North America's first and only data centers utilizing its own micro grid and uninterruptable power supplied by natural gas generators – alongside traditional diesel backup – and is strategically located in Middletown, Va., 60 miles west of Washington, D.C.

Middletown Data Center (PRNewswire)

The Data Center – finished in 2021 and owned by Cardinal Energy – has been completely renovated with the ability to provide truly redundant power that is more environmentally friendly. Carter Machinery – the local Caterpillar Dealer – assisted with the site's micro-grid transformation using a Cat® natural gas generator solution that allows MDC and its clients to have an uninterruptable fuel source for extended run hours in case of emergencies. In addition, this solution enables the Data Center to actively participate in Virginia's power infrastructure by delivering surplus power back to the grid, and paves the way to potentially use hydrogen as a fuel source in the future.

"Our team was excited to support MDC's vision of redundant, cleaner power solutions in this mission-critical environment," said John Waterman, Energy as a Service Manager at Carter Machinery. "Furthermore, we see this solution's true scalability potential to larger sites throughout the region where energy reliability, grid independence, and a reduced carbon footprint converge."

Middletown is both attractive and unique to potential tenants because it offers a diverse, redundant IT structure utilizing natural gas on a scale that hasn't been done before regionally – that MDC representatives are aware of – for data center infrastructure. Natural gas provides the site with energy independence in the event of a catastrophe affecting the electric grid, and is fast becoming an increasingly popular fuel choice for powering generators because it's virtually uninterruptable and sustainable.

MDC is staffed around the clock year-round, has state-of-the-art security, building management (BMS), and communications systems, an on-site wireless tower, and a closed-loop, non-evaporative cooling system providing free cooling. The center is also ANSI TIA 942-B Level 3 and ISO 27001 certified, and holds additional certifications.

The Data Center is accepting tenants, with additional information available at www.middletowndatacenter.com.

Contact:

info@middletowndatacenter.com

833-212-3282

8209 Valley Pike, Middletown, Virginia 22645

