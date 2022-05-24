The Sweets & Snacks Expo Announces 2022 Most Innovative New Product Award Winners

MINPA winners set flavor and product trends across the confectionery and snack industries and beyond

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Most Innovative New Product Awards have kicked off the 25th Sweets & Snacks Expo by recognizing this year's most innovative confectionery and snack products and the companies that created them. These products have been developed over the last year and are now available on store shelves or will be made available to shoppers in the coming months.

"Innovation puts the candy and snack categories in the driver's seat when it comes to flavor and product trends, and the 2022 Most Innovative New Product Awards continue to highlight those that accelerate us into the future," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "Consumers have been making life at home a little more enjoyable over the past two years by incorporating their favorite treat or snack into their lives in a way that has brought a variety of new flavors and fun to their daily routines."

Retail leaders representing 85% of the confectionery and snack categories' buying power served as judges across the 13 categories that comprise the Most Innovative New Product Awards, including Small Business Innovator and the highly coveted Best in Show designation, and ultimately evaluated more than 300 candy and snacks.

The winners of the Most Innovative New Products Awards are as follows:

Best in Show: Trü Frü, LLC. Natures Strawberries Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Ruby Cacao

Small Business Innovator: Carrot Bacon - Carolina Smoke

Chocolate: Lindt & Sprüngli ( USA ), Inc. Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk

Non-Chocolate: Ferrara Nerds Gummy Clusters Very Berry 8oz

Gum & Mints: Mars Wrigley US EXTRA Refreshers Fruity Mix Sugar-Free Chewing Gum

Salty Snacks: KrackCorn, LLC KrackCorn Original Family Size

Sweet Snacks: The Hershey Company Reese's Snack Bar

Meat Snacks: 4505 Meats Chile Limon Chicharrones

Savory Snacks: Pecan Nation Cinnamon Healthy Snacking Pecans

Novelty/Licensed: Jelly Belly Candy Company Jelly Belly Harry Potter™ Butterbeer™ Barrel Tin

Seasonal: Ferrero NA Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar

Gourmet/Premium | Candy: Ferrero North America Nutella B-Ready

Gourmet/Premium | Snack: Trü Frü, LLC Natures Strawberries Hyper-Dried Fresh and Immersed in Crème

Additionally, the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo announced the winners of the Golden and Silver Candy Dish Awards and the Woman of Influence Award sweetsandsnacks . com / nca-announces-the-winners-of-the-golden-silver-candy-dish-awards-and-woman-of-influence-award /> during Monday's presentation:

2022 Golden Candy Dish Award: Kathy Corcoran , vice president at Premier Specialty

2022 Silver Candy Dish Award: Lois Anthony , director of sales at PEZ

2022 Woman of Influence Award: Emily Edmondson , sales director at Galerie

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

