Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2022.
Deborah A. DeCotis, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class I trustees of VGI, and George R. Aylward, F. Ford Drummond, John R. Mallin and Philip R. McLoughlin were re-elected as Class II directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The voting results are as follows:
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
For
Withheld
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
Deborah A. DeCotis
8,834,500
96%
352,928
4%
Geraldine M. McNamara
8,871,185
97%
316,243
3%
R. Keith Walton
8,844,257
96%
343,171
4%
Brian T. Zino
8,777,593
96%
409,835
4%
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
For
Withheld
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
# of Shares
% of Shares Voted
George R. Aylward
29,669,422
97%
981,735
3%
F. Ford Drummond
29,572,938
96%
1,078,218
4%
John R. Mallin
29,619,382
97%
1,031,774
3%
Philip R. McLoughlin
29,616,056
97%
1,035,100
3%
