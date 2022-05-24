World Debut of Surgical Spine Solutions Featured at Northwest Hospital

POST FALLS, Idaho, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Specialty Hospital now hosts the most advanced collection of spinal surgical technology in the country. As one of only two hospitals in the nation with the Excelsius3D™ Imaging System and an ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation System, they have recently also added the highly specialized ProAxis® Spinal Surgery Table with advanced patient positioning technology.

ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation System

The ExcelsiusGPS® combines a revolutionary robotic navigation platform, a rigid robotic arm with full navigation capabilities, custom fabricated interbody solutions and now the Excelsius 3D an intelligent imaging system.

Excelsius 3D

3-in-1 imaging system combines CT, fluoroscopy, and digital radiography in one system performing all intraoperative imaging needed during spine surgery. 3-in-1 imaging system combines CT, fluoroscopy, and digital radiography in one system performing all intraoperative imaging needed during spine surgery.

ProAxis® Spinal Surgery Table

The first of its kind, ProAxis features advanced hinge technology to provide unparalleled surgical access, precision, and flexibility.

Advanced hinge technology, allowing for flexion and extension of the lumbar spine with direct visualization of intraoperative changes in spinal alignment.





ProAxis is radiolucent allowing the Excelsius3D imaging system to capture images of the patient intraoperatively.





IntelliPendant®, controls the ProAxis® table and stores the exact position of the patient for precise, predictable, and consistent imagery.





Tempur-Pedic® Medical Pad technology incorporated into all patient surfaces

"We are proud to feature one of the most advanced surgical spine solutions in the nation. We have performed more than eight hundred cases with ExcelsiusGPS and are now excited to add Excelsius3D to provide our patients with customized solutions for complex spine care that are more efficient and less invasive, thus improving surgical outcomes," reports Dr. Roland Kent, founder of Axis Spine Center and surgeon at Northwest Specialty Hospital.

Senior VP of regulatory and clinical affairs at Globus Medical, Kelly Baker, added, "Globus is excited to expand into a new product space with the Excelsius3D™ and help bring this truly innovative system to market."

Northwest Specialty Hospital is recognized as an observation center, allowing surgeons from across the United States and the world to see how to integrate these technologies to develop innovative and fully customized approaches to complex cases.

To learn more about Excelsius3D, please visit: https://www.globusmedical.com/musculoskeletal-solutions/excelsius3d/

To learn more about the ProAxis Spinal Surgery Table, please visit:

https://www.mizuhosi.com/product/proaxis/

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. http://nwsh.com

Excelsius3D Intelligent Imaging at Northwest Specialty Hospital. (PRNewswire)

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Specialty Hospital) (PRNewswire)

