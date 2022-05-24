XOR Security Awarded $31.4 Million Task Order to Provide Cyber Operations System Support for the United States Patent and Trademark Office

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOR Security LLC (XOR) recently announced that it won a $31.4 million single-award task order to provide Cybersecurity Operations Support Services to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) within the Department of Commerce. The USPTO Office of the Chief Information Officer [OCIO] delivers information and technology to enable innovation, and these services are critical to USPTO's ability to achieve its mission, goals, and objectives, and its Cybersecurity Division (CD) is responsible for all aspects of USPTO Information Technology Security. These include leading and operating a state-of- the art security operations center, which manages responses to a wide range of security and system performance indicators on USPTO's information systems, network infrastructure, and software systems.

Under this task order awarded by USPTO under General Services Administration (GSA) Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Service (HACS) as a full and open opportunity, XOR will provide services typically associated with cybersecurity operations programs, and will help USPTO to ensure program alignment with Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure, Executive Order (EO) 13800. Award of this task order does not constitute an endorsement by USPTO of XOR.

Razwan Raja, XOR Founder and Principal, said, "XOR is committed to supporting our federal government agencies who face evolving cyber threats from a dynamic set of actors. We have over a decade of experience developing and supporting cyber operations and engineering platforms which enables us to deliver the most advanced technology and cybersecurity solutions for our customers."

Wasif Shakeel, XOR Partner for Cyber Operations, added, "XOR is very excited to kick this project off. I want to thank USPTO for placing their trust in us and give special thanks to our entire team for their hard work leading up to this contract award."

About XOR Security

XOR Security is a small business leader delivering Security Operations, Security Engineering, Cyber Analytics, Cyber Intelligence, and Cyber Offense services across a portfolio of approximately 30 federal and commercial cybersecurity programs, including six Security Operations Centers which we currently lead as Prime contractor. Our highly technical cyber operations and engineering professionals are on the front lines of the cyber battlefield, helping to protect our nation's critical infrastructure. The greatest risk is the one that goes unseen. At XOR Security, we shed light on the shadows. Visit us at www.xorsecurity.com.

