Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch to Benefit the Historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch

GARDINER, Mont., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue the restoration and preservation of the historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch, guests will be welcomed back this summer to the historic ranch for an exclusive Pop-Up Dude Ranch. The event proceeds will benefit the restoration and preservation of the ranch. As Montana's first dude ranch, the O.T.O. has a storied past with its place in the history of dude ranching and the western vacation experience.

The Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch will be the first to bring dude ranch guests back to the O.T.O. Dude Ranch to raise funds to continue the preservation and restoration of the historically significant property. One hundred percent of the proceeds of this special pop-up will be donated toward the efforts to preserve and restore the ranch, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The O.T.O. Dude Ranch lies just 10 miles from the north gates of Yellowstone National Park along Cedar Creek in the Absaroka Mountains. Early 20th century dudes were drawn to the O.T.O. to experience the western lifestyle and a new type of outdoor Montana vacation until dude ranching operations ceased in 1939.

Ownership of the ranch changed hands until it was ultimately acquired by the USDA Forest Service from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to preserve and manage it in the 1990s. Ranch Preservation's Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch will be produced in cooperation with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, which has stewarded modern preservation efforts of the O.T.O.

Guests returning this summer will get an authentic dude ranch experience with horseback riding in the surrounding wilderness; activities like hiking, sport shooting and archery; plus evening entertainment and special events. The Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch will host guests for six-night stays from July 24 to August 20, 2022.

To learn more about the Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch, visit www.trueranchcollection.com/yellowstone-pop-up/.

This Pop-Up Ranch is authorized through a recreation event special use permit with the Gardiner Ranger District. Recreation event permits are short-term in nature. Any long-term permitting of the O.T.O. Ranch will be through an open and transparent public process.

The True Ranch Collection is a selection of historic dude ranches offering guests an authentic western experience. In conjunction with its historic preservation company Ranch Preservation Holdings, LLC, True Ranch is committed to maintaining the hospitality and heritage of the western dude ranches in the True Ranch Collection.

Each of the ranches in this collection have been revived for the next generation of guests; while staying true to the authenticity, identity and heritage of each ranch, and committing to keeping the hospitality and traditions of the West alive. Adventure and relaxation in unique western settings await. Learn more at: www.trueranchcollection.com.

