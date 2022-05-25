SEATTLE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Ethiopian Airlines today announced the carrier is further expanding its all-Boeing freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. The order is currently unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website.

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines Announce Order for Five 777 Freighters (Boeing photo) (PRNewswire)

"The addition of these five 777 Freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation. While cementing our partnership with Boeing with new orders, the growth of our freighter fleet takes the capacity and efficiency of our shipment service to the next level," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew. "We always strive to serve our customers with the latest technology aircraft the aviation industry could offer. Our cargo terminal is Africa's largest, coupled with fuel-efficient freighters and well-trained cargo handling professionals will enable our customers get the best quality shipment service. Customers can rely on Ethiopian for wide-ranging cargo services across five continents."

Boeing's market-leading 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter flying with 17% lower fuel use and emissions to prior airplanes. Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of nine 777 Freighters, utilizing the model's range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) and maximum structural payload of 107 tonnes (235,900 lb) to connect Africa with 66 dedicated cargo centers throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

"Ethiopian Airlines' all-Boeing freighter fleet provides them with unrivalled capability and flexibility as Africa's largest cargo operator," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "These additional 777 Freighters will enable Ethiopian to capitalize on near-term cargo demand, while positioning the airline for further expansion in the future."

In early March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters, the industry's newest, most capable and most fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter. Ethiopian Airlines also operates three 737-800 converted freighters, as well as a combined passenger fleet of more than 80 Boeing jets, including 737s, 767s, 777s and 787s.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact

Nadine Fanous

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

nadine.fanous@boeing.com

+971 4-213-4700 (Dubai)

Jessica Kowal

Boeing Media Relations

jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

+1 206-660-6849 (Seattle)

More information: www.boeing.com/freighters

Learn more about Ethiopian Airlines at www.ethiopianairlines.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing