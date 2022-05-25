Brightstar Capital Partners Combines ERC and Oasis Systems to Advance Customer Mission Success in Aerospace, Defense and Cyberspace

NEW YORK, HUNTSVILLE, Ala. & BURLINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners, today announced that its portfolio company, ERC, LLC, and Oasis Systems, LLC ("Oasis"), have joined forces to scale and expand their agile software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity capabilities for mission critical defense and federal agencies.

The signing of the transaction's definitive agreement was previously announced on April 13. By combining expertise in aviation, space, defense and cybersecurity with leading-edge innovations, the companies will bring together complementary capabilities and cultures to serve customers in more than 36 states across the U.S.

Tom Colatosti, Executive Chair of Oasis, will serve as Board Chair and CEO of the go forward company and Tim Nickerson, CEO of Oasis, will serve as Chief Operating Officer. The company will continue to operate out of headquarters' locations in both Huntsville, Alabama, and Burlington, Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to hit the ground running and help our customers solve their greatest challenges by utilizing our expanded capabilities and resources," said Colatosti. "Our motto has been 'Serving Those Who Serve Us' and combining the cultures and mission focus of our two companies will enhance our ability to deliver advanced, full lifecycle solutions."

"We will unite the strong performance records of ERC and Oasis and their history of delivering cutting-edge engineering, technology, and specialized services to support our customers' missions," said Nickerson. "We believe that our customers across national security and scientific industries will benefit from our expanded capabilities and achieve greater mission success."

"The industry is evolving quickly, and we believe that this combination accelerates the company's growth trajectory while continuing to deliver comprehensive solutions for new and existing customers," said Michael Singer, Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners. "We are confident that Tom and the experienced leadership team will lead the combined company into a successful new era."

"Our two companies are joining forces around one mission – customer success," said Stacy Riley, Interim CEO of ERC. "With more than 5,000- employees and subcontractors across the country, we will be able to continue providing mission critical solutions for our customers and maintain our steadfast commitment to our nation and its future."

ERC and Oasis share many important characteristics including an entrepreneurial engineering approach, core values, and a commitment to our nation and its future. Their common cultures are built on respect, empowerment, and collaboration.

Combined, ERC and Oasis will offer differentiated capabilities that deliver advanced, full lifecycle solutions in the areas of:

Agile Software Development

Cybersecurity

Emerging Technologies

Information Technology

Mission Support

Modeling & Simulation

Research & Development

Systems Engineering

Test & Evaluation

ERC was advised by legal counsel Kirkland & Ellis and financial advisor Houlihan Lokey. Rothschild & Co served as the exclusive financial advisor to Oasis, and Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal counsel.

About Oasis

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies. Oasis domain and technical experts provide leadership capabilities and competencies to help maintain customers' technological superiority and dominance in space, in the air, on land, at sea and under the sea. For more information, go to www.oasissystems.com.

About ERC

ERC is a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, technical and consulting services to the space and defense markets. For over 30 years, ERC has worked closely with such customers as the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and other high-tech governmental entities on missions of national importance. ERC's solutions combine precise engineering, innovative technologies, deep subject-matter expertise, firsthand mission understanding, and long-term customer knowledge to deliver the critical advantage needed to solve critical challenges. For more information, go to www.erc.us. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing closely held family, founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us & Us" approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

