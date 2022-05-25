CareAR Expands Collaboration to Accelerate Metaverse Service Experience Transformation

Instructional AR/VR across key industries advance customer and employee experiences through augmented intelligence

PLANO, Texas , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAR , a Xerox company, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Infosys , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and will work together to fast-track enterprises' exploration of the metaverse enabled by the Infosys Metaverse Foundry . This engagement will also accelerate clients' service experience transformation across key industries, through CareAR's service experience management (SXM) platform comprising CareAR® Assist, CareAR® Instruct and CareAR® Insight applications. These applications provide instant real-time visual guidance and instructional content through smartphones, tablets and wearable devices that enable enterprises to leverage AR to drive efficiencies such as lower resolution times, reduced customer downtime and improved customer outcomes.

"At CareAR, our mission is to make expertise accessible with live visual AR interactions, instructions and intelligence to drive game-changing business outcomes that deliver significant operational efficiencies, reduce costs and create optimal customer and employee experiences," said Sajeel Hussain, Chief Revenue Officer at CareAR. "The operating model and innovation vision of Infosys is in full alignment with CareAR's vision of reinventing the service experience."

Infosys has developed a CareAR services practice that provides the CareAR SXM platform with the Infosys Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café, part of Infosys Cobalt, enabling superior service experience and a seamless integration with ServiceNow workflows. CareAR's AR platform provides a natural extension for Infosys' metaverse foundry as it will allow customers and service technicians to interact using 3D renderings, immersive AR/VR experiences, digital twins, and an extensive content library of self-solve experiences.

"Service organizations are looking for opportunities to deliver advanced digital solutions that improve experiences for customers and technicians alike. Augmented and virtual reality have become imperative to that effort," said Bulent Cinarkaya, GM, Field Service Management at ServiceNow. "The combination of CareAR's SXM platform, ServiceNow's leading AR Workflow extension, and Infosys' digital services and consultancy expertise will enable customers and technicians to take their service experiences to the next level and optimize the ways enterprises operate."

Infosys and CareAR are working with customers across manufacturing, telco, oil and gas, healthcare, IT services and other industries. With AR / AI powered remote troubleshooting and self-service experiences, enterprises leveraging Infosys' ESM Café and CareAR's SXM platform are enabled to resolve issues faster decreasing the need to send maintenance technicians to the field for reduced carbon emissions, positively impacting ESG goals.

"Infosys is keenly focused on delivering opportunities to digitally transform enterprise experiences through a solid ecosystem of partners and this collaboration with CareAR is a natural extension of that commitment," said, Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President, Head - Cloud Infrastructure and Security Solutions, Infosys. "Working with CareAR, Infosys can provide enterprises with the digital services acceleration tools needed to achieve increasingly immersive service experiences that drive customer satisfaction and improved employee experiences."

