Cyber Security Just Got Stronger as Iconic Operator Ed Dubrovsky Joins CYPFER

Alongside Cyber Security Juggernaut, CYPFER's CEO, Daniel Tobok

TORONTO and MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, has appointed Ed Dubrovsky as Managing Director consulting and threat intelligence operations.

Dubrovsky is a 30-year veteran of the cybersecurity and technology industries with a unique technical, business, entrepreneurial and educational background. Dubrovsky has helped thousands of organizations of all sizes and industries recover from devastating cyberattacks and consulted to management boards, executives, legal counsel and insurance carriers on resilience and risk mitigation methodologies.

CYPFER executives and cybersecurity professionals regularly work with the world's prominent insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000 organizations.

"Clients will be delighted that Ed has agreed to join me, to help build the team at CYPFER," said CEO Daniel Tobok. At CYPFER, Ed will be responsible for strategy, execution, innovation and growth.

"Personally, I am excited and grateful that Ed is joining us. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him. Ed is exceptionally skilled and dedicated to our combined vision of making a difference in our industry and is my 'wing-man'," added Tobok.

"I am excited to be joining a tremendous team at CYPFER. Working together with Daniel once more under a cohesive and strategic vision is incredible. I have no doubt that under Daniel's leadership and razor-sharp vision, CYPFER will grow to become the elite global cybersecurity team the market is in dire need for. In building CYPFER, one of my main mantras is: belief in a common purpose, responsiveness, and agility. Clients who have been the victims of ransomware need to get up-and-running as soon as possible. We're going to make that happen for them," said Dubrovsky.

When cyber-threats and attacks are at an all-time high, radical reinvention and collaboration across investigation and restoration work streams is critical to support rapid recovery.

"We're going to change how ransomware recovery and post-breach remediation are delivered to clients. We will always focus on people and their families, the truly most important parts of any organization," says Dubrovsky.

Dubrovsky brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. Dubrovsky has led international security consulting practices and advised many organizations as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), COO and as trusted adviser to Boards and senior executives alike.

Dubrovsky holds Bachelors and MSc degrees in information systems from Athabasca University and an MBA from Schulich Business School at York University. Dubrovsky holds several technical certifications including CISSP, OSCP and PMP.

Dubrovsky is a practitioner, author and threat intelligence analyst frequently working on various articles across traditional media and is a sought-after speaker. Dubrovsky is a member of the cybersecurity advisory board of Toronto's York University and is one of the curriculum developers within the program in the subjects of network security engineering and security assessments. He was featured in the media as the lead instructor for the CS1030 (Security Engineering) and CS1050 (Security Assessment) core advanced courses.

"The opportunity to provide agile recovery capabilities to organizations hit by cyberattacks is of paramount importance. The global digital pandemic is bound to continue and cause severe damage to organizations across industries, and I plan to introduce an approach that will not only expedite recovery, but also lower overall business interruption costs across the board," concludes Dubrovsky.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation. CYPFER's five core services include:

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 40+ people and has immediate plans for 30 new hires in Q3.

View original content:

SOURCE Cypfer