FSi Strategies Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Vienna, VA.

The move stems from FSi's growth in the last year and will provide a modern hybrid work environment for FSi team members and allow closer contact with its customers.

VIENNA, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider of Professional and Managed IT Services and recognized Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, announced today that it has relocated its headquarters from Washington, DC to Vienna, VA.

FSi Strategies is a user-experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 18 years of experience. (PRNewsfoto/FSi Strategies) (PRNewswire)

FSi Strategies, recognized Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, relocates headquarters from Washington, DC to Vienna , VA.

"The decision to relocate our offices to the Vienna, VA location is the latest in the ongoing development of our growing business." said Redha Morsli, President and CEO of FSi Strategies.

The new location in the heart of Tysons Corner in Vienna, VA offers a conveniently located, modern hybrid work environment equipped with integrated Microsoft Teams Rooms and premium on-site amenities that provide an optimal work environment for FSi Employees. The state-of-the-art theatre style training facility will host Microsoft Certified Trainer led workshops and trainings as part of FSi's Training and Adoption program.

"Our new office space promotes a positive and collaborative modern hybrid work environment that allows our team members to excel at delivering excellent services and support to FSi clients. FSi values our employees, and the move highlights our commitment to our growing team." said Morsli.

About FSi Strategies

FSi Strategies, located in Vienna, VA, is a user-experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 19 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise-class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees, accelerate productivity and collaboration, and optimize your environment securely. We engage strategically with your team to modernize your environment through Planning & Design, Implementation, Training & Adoption, Change Management, IT Support and Cloud Licensing.

Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FSi Strategies