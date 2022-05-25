A Home Run for Missing Kids: LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Cast Iron Media Partner to Expand the Reach of ADAM Program Throughout Minor League Baseball Stadiums Across the Country

A Home Run for Missing Kids: LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Cast Iron Media Partner to Expand the Reach of ADAM Program Throughout Minor League Baseball Stadiums Across the Country

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now you can take them out to the ball game and help reunite missing kids with their loved ones. A new partnership between LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data, analytics and technology provider and Cast Iron Media, a premier sports media solutions company, will distribute ADAM missing child posters ― with critical details and a photo ― throughout thirty-three minor league baseball stadiums across the country.

Visit ADAMprogram.com to learn how you can receive alerts to help recover missing kids.

The ADAMTM (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) Program was developed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions and donated to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2000. The program quickly distributes posters with photos and information about missing children across targeted areas, sending alerts to a specific geographic search area within minutes. Importantly, the ADAM Program technology leverages the potency of photos ― the most powerful tool in finding missing children.

"There are more than 300,000 kids who going missing in this country each year and all it takes is just one person to help recover a missing child," said Trish McCall, senior director, Program Management at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Co-Founder of the ADAM Program. "Our partnership with Cast Iron is like a turbo boost to the ADAM Program and greatly amplifies our reach. We are extremely grateful to Cast Iron for making this possible."

The new partnership will help leverage the power of Cast Iron Media's IPTV Network, located in high traffic areas of minor league baseball stadiums, to harness the eyes of the public and help get more eyes on these posters – which is key.

"It is important to Cast Iron Media to give back where we can and we love what the ADAM Program does for children and families," said Kent Heyman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cast Iron Media. "We're happy to continue this partnership and truly hope it leads to even more successful outcomes for families and their children."

Learn more about how you can help in the recovery of missing kids by visiting ADAMProgram.com.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About Cast Iron Media

Cast Iron Media, LLC is a premier sports solutions company, meeting the needs of its partners by connecting them with engaged fans watching live sports both at home and at the event. Cast Iron's Connected TV platform, SportStream Live™, offers a collection of live games running on popular on-demand services, and includes MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games. CrowdConnect Live™ provides national branding and experiential marketing programs across all live sports and entertainment.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Grigas Richman

678.232.0948

jennifer.richman@lexisnexisrisk.com

Visit ADAMProgram.com to learn how you can receive alerts to help recover missing kids. (PRNewswire)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions