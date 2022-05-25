InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative New Putter for Golfers (JTK-128)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a putter that would allow for more square contact with the ball and more accurate putts," said an inventor, from Hazelhurst, Miss., "so I invented the Y PUTTER. My design could make golfing more enjoyable."

The invention provides an innovative new putter for golfers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional putters. As a result, it improves control and accuracy and it could help to increase confidence and lower scores. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

