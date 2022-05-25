RaySearch Laboratories: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting 2022 of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. The following resolutions were adopted.

It was resolved to re-elect Carl Filip Bergendal, Johan Löf, Britta Wallgren, Hans Wigzell, Lars Wollung and Johanna Öberg as Board members of the company and to re-elect Lars Wollung as chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the balance sheets and income statements and discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability. It was resolved that the accumulated profit, amounting to SEK 139,190,000 be brought forward and balanced in the new accounts.

It was resolved that remuneration to Board members who do not receive a salary from any Group company, shall amount to SEK 840,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 300,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the general meeting and that SEK 100,000 shall be paid to each of the members of the audit committee.

It was resolved that the auditor's fees be paid in accordance with approved invoicing and to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young as auditor.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the Board's remuneration report for 2021.

More information and complete documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting is available at www.raysearchlabs.com.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3574387/1584651.pdf RaySearch Press Release May 25, 2022

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories