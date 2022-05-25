RUBY-GORDON HOME PARTNERS WITH VENUS WILLIAMS MATTRESS COLLECTION

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GhostBed, an online mattress retailer and manufacturer of boxed beds, is launching its new Venus Williams Mattress line-up, co-designed by the tennis legend herself. Ruby-Gordon is excited to announce that they will be bring in the Venus Williams GhostBed mattress lineup into all their Ruby-Gordon Home locations in Rochester, NY.

"When we first began designing this collection, I knew I wanted to highlight the importance of rejuvenation through a healthy night's sleep and how it impacts daily performance," Williams said. "We knew we had to use only the best, highest-quality materials in order to create a product that would really make a difference in someone's life. I am so proud of what GhostBed and I have created."

The Venus Williams mattress collection includes hybrid and all-foam options, which feature a proprietary Venus FIT (far infrared technology) layer, a heat-activated element that absorbs body temperature to aid in athletic recovery. In addition, the mattresses also feature a unique, super-soft cooling cover made from recycled plastic bottles. The mattresses are a grand slam by both aiding in recovery while being environmentally conscience at the same time.

"The decision to bring in the Venus Williams Mattress line-up from GhostBed was a no-brainer! Once I saw the mattresses, it just made sense. The idea of having mattresses that focus directly on health and recovery is a great addition to our mattress department. I am very excited for this partnership." Said Aaron Ruby, President of Ruby-Gordon Home.

Ruby-Gordon will be offering the Venus Williams line-up in-store for customers to try out in person and the mattresses can be purchased either in person at either Ruby-Gordon location or online at www.rubygordon.com.

About Ruby-Gordon:

Ruby Gordon Home (www.rubygordon.com) is Rochester, New York's oldest and largest family owned furniture store. Started in 1936 by founder Frank Ruby, Ruby-Gordon was built upon the principles of putting honesty and integrity first. 3rd Generation Owner, Aaron Ruby continued his grandfather's legacy growing the company from its humble beginnings to what it is today. Ruby-Gordon boasts an excellent selection of living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, entertainment options, Amish furniture, accent furniture and mattresses. Ruby-Gordon also provides complete home design solutions including interior design services, room plans, custom window treatments, rugs, commercial services and so much more.

