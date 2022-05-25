Savor Sarasota Returns June 1, Offering Amazing Deals at Some of Sarasota's Finest Restaurants

SARASOTA, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor Sarasota is returning June 1- 14 for its 17th year, offering visitors and locals the opportunity to experience a variety of restaurants throughout Sarasota County with prix-fixe, multicourse lunch and dinner menus for just $20 and $35 per person.

More than 30 restaurants in the Florida Gulf Coast destination located 60 miles south of Tampa are participating in this year's program. Diners can select from restaurants offering cuisines from Italian to Brazilian and from steak to seafood. A full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at www.visitsarasota.com/savor-sarasota.

"We have a distinct and varied group of restaurants this year that will give diners a taste of the outstanding dining options we offer in Sarasota County," said Erin Duggan, Vice President of Visit Sarasota County. "We are excited to welcome new participants this year, including The Reserve Retreat, Café Venice and Dolce Italia, as well as returning partner restaurants Michael's on East, Fins at Sharky's, Andrea's and Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie."

In addition to the prix-fixe menus, some restaurants will also offer upgrades and wine & spirit pairings to elevate the experience.

The 2022 Savor Sarasota is sponsored by Sarasota Magazine and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Visit Sarasota County created Restaurant Week in 2006 to encourage visitors and locals to discover the culinary treasures in Sarasota.

About Sarasota County

Situated on Florida's Gulf Coast, Sarasota County welcomes more than 2.7 million visitors annually. Within its 725 square miles, the county serves up a diverse menu of cultural and recreational activities and attractions, including award-winning dining, world-class fine arts and performing arts, professional and amateur sports and the area's circus heritage. Vacationers can enjoy city life in downtown Sarasota, revisit old Florida in Englewood and Venice, enjoy some of the best beaches in the U.S. on Siesta Key and Longboat Key, or play in North Port's many parks and waterways. Sarasota County is perhaps best known for its 35 miles of pristine coastline in addition to 6 barrier islands, delivering options for beach getaways that are unrivaled almost anywhere else in the U.S., including Siesta Beach, named the No. 1 beach in the country and No. 11 in the world in TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards – the third time it has held the national title. To learn more, visit www.visitsarasota.com. Connect via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

