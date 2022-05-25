Thomas Edison's Inventions are coming to NFT

Global Release Date Also Revealed

IRVINE, Calif. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16th, Luckmon CEO David Son announced the official partnership with Morrowbogi CEO, Song Myeong-Seok, and Chamsori Gramophone Museum and Edison Science Museum

Director, Son Seong-Mok, to launch a genuinely unique NFT project with physical ownership of historical invention from American Icon, Thomas Edison- aptly named the Edison NFT.

Thomas Edison is one of history's most famous and prolific inventors. His inventions have revolutionized the modern world - from the electricity we use, the communication system, and the entertainment we've enjoyed through his contributions to sound recording and motion-picture cameras. The most famous invention from Edison was his innovation of the lightbulb design and now there is an opportunity to own a piece of history and take it to the metaverse.

The Chamsori Gramophone Museum and Edison Science Museum in South Korea houses the most extensive collection of Thomas Edison inventions. Son Seong-Mok took over 65 years to amass his collection from auctions, direct sales, and dire personal experiences in 60 countries. Director Son is the largest private collector of Thomas Edition collection. Son says his collection includes 5,000 gramophones, 150,000 music albums, and 5,000 Edison inventions consisting of the lightbulb, phonograph, and an electric vehicle (over 100 years before Tesla).

In the case of the electric vehicles built by Edison, Son owns one in three of total in the world with the additional caveat of having the only existing companion charging station. The other two are on display at the Ford Museum in the United States and Edison's birthplace of Glenmont, Maryland.

What are the plans for the project?

Through this partnership, the Edison NFT projects named "Chamsori Edison NFT", a project with a grand total of 1,000 real physical Edison inventions with NFT and minting on NFT marketplaces such as Opensea. The real Edison inventions include inventions such as the first light bulb, a stock certificate of Edison Corporation, and a phonograph. Also, based on the Edison invention, Edison's voice will be restored with AI, and Edison's description of each item will be developed and proceeded.

"Over the last 65 years, Director Son Seong-Mok has painstakingly collected an outstanding and significant collection from the famous investor, Thomas Edison, over the span of 60 countries. We shared the same vision and goal with Director Son to use emerging blockchain technology like NFT to promote the educational and historical importance of Thomas Edison and his contributions to the world we all live in." said David Son, Luckmon CEO.

About Morrowbogi

As a company specializing in trusted platforms, as a company that holds patents on high-speed blockchain network management, information processing blockchain networks. NFT-based digital art trading method and product trading method using this, blockchain-based NFT and Metaverse production and operation platform company. Currently, Morrowbogi is cooperating with the Dubai Exchange to form a global market for NFTs.

About Luckmon

Luckmon, a startup based in Irvine, California is building a web3 platform to connect and aggregator all your data. The company provides one-stop Web3 community for learning and discovering NFT, Play-to-Earn, metaverse, and blockchain with an incentivized reward system for all participants. The company is taking an educational and interactive approach where people can create, learn, post, share, and be informed of the latest news, ranking, and projects.

