Barbachano International Named No. 26 on Forbes 2022 list of Best Executive Recruiting Firms

Barbachano International was selected by Forbes to America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022 list for the 6th year in a row, ranking #26 in America and #3 on the West Coast.

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International (BIP) , the premier Executive Search and leadership advisory firm, was honored by Forbes and named to its prestigious 2022 list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the sixth consecutive year, moving up one spot to #26 in America and #3 on the West Coast and California.

Barbachano International was selected by Forbes to America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022 list for the 6th year in a row, ranking #26 in America and #3 on the West Coast. (PRNewswire)

Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista to identify the 150 best executive recruiters for its sixth annual list of America's Best Executive Search Firms, which recruit executives for jobs with annual gross earnings of more than $100,000. They considered over 22,400 nominations from more than 31,000 recruiters, HR professionals, hiring managers, and candidates. The firms with the most recommendations were ranked highest.

"We are honored to be ranked No. 26 by Forbes and to be continually recognized by the business community and our clients, candidates, and peers for excellence in executive recruiting," said Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, President & CEO of Barbachano International. "Since 1992, we have delivered a superior client and candidate experience with a multicultural focus. Developing and strengthening our people, culture, process, and technology has impacted the growth and success of our clients and our candidates."

"This year marks our 30-year anniversary and Barbachano International celebrates our commitment to transforming the lives of people and achieving major breakthroughs for the companies we serve, one executive at a time," continued Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano. "Making a difference is what motivates our team to continue on that journey."

About Barbachano International

Barbachano International (BIP) is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas (USA, Mexico, Latin America, & Canada) with a focus on diversity and multicultural target markets. BIP has 15 search practice groups including Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Agribusiness, Medical Devices, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics & Technology, among others. Since 1992, BIP and its affiliates have impacted the profitability of over 50% of Fortune 500 Companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California with satellite offices in Florida and Mexico. As member-owners of NPAworldwide Recruitment Network, we are supported by partner offices in over 50 countries.

Media Contact

Company Name: Barbachano International, Inc

Contact Person: Claudia Lorenzo

Email: claudia@bipsearch.com

Phone: 619-427-2310

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barbachano International, Inc.