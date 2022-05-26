COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING INDUSTRY LEADER CONVERGENCE INTRODUCES TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING DIVISION TO EDUCATE LUXURY HOMEOWNERS

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergence Partners, Inc., a leader in the commercial and industrial lighting industry, introduces technology consulting division to bridge the knowledge gap for luxury homeowners.

"Luxury homeowners are looking for a resource to learn about the technology solutions currently available for connected homes, said Matt Selecman, General Manager of Bespoke. "People know the types of features they want in their luxury homes, but typically don't know what's available or what's best for their lifestyle," Selecman continued."

"Bespoke is a unique partner and has a combination of both design experience and the engineering support we need to execute a very complicated project," said Doug Dushan, Business Development Manager for Denizen.

The Bespoke team consists of highly-experienced individuals with decades of experience in the luxury residential market including electrical, interior design, lighting, controls, automation, dedicated home theaters, and automated window treatments.

"We're very happy to partner with Bespoke because they're committed to bringing our residential innovations to the design community, to our dealers, and installers," said Michael Smith, Vice President of Lutron Electronics. "The Bespoke team is capable of winning the great opportunities we now have for Connected Home Solutions," Smith continued.

"Up-to-date information about incorporating technology into homes for the luxury-connected experiences essential for unique lifestyles is a great deal to ask of interior designers, architects, and home builders," said Erin Mankameyer, Owner of Groover Interior Design in Leawood, Kansas.

"Working with Bespoke is the best way to guarantee the experience will be flawless and that our clients are going to have a great outcome in their luxury homes," said Alex Capecelatro, CEO of Massachusetts-based, Josh A.I.

Incorporated in 2014, Convergence represents quality manufacturers and provides service solutions within four focused divisions. Convergence has a family-first culture built on ethical business practices that foster long-term relationships. Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, Convergence covers Western Missouri and all of Kansas via its regional offices in Springfield, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas. In 2021, Convergence expanded its lighting business by adding a regional office in St. Louis, Missouri. The luxury residential division of Convergence originally formed in 2019 was introduced as Bespoke in 2022, and services Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas.

