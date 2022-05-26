New premium lounges at Ontario International Airport add to the customer experience as air travel soars

ONTARIO, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) today celebrated the launch of its new Aspire premium lounges, providing passengers at America's fastest-growing airport a new level of comfort and convenience.

Officials for the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and Swissport International AG officially opened ONT's two Aspire Lounges – one in each of the airport's two terminals. The OIAA Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement with Swissport to operate the premium lounges under the company's Aspire Airport Lounges brand. Swissport, which operates 64 lounges at 38 airports worldwide, expanded into the United States in February with the opening of a newly refurbished lounge in San Diego.

The all-inclusive premium airport lounges open to all ONT travelers. Guests receive a wide variety of amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, plush and relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi and up-to-the-second flight information.

"We're pleased to welcome Swissport and Aspire Airport Lounges to Ontario. These new premium lounges add to the excitement and momentum that has been building at ONT and reflects our commitment to provide our customers with the best amenities and experience possible," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners.

"We are delighted to open two new Aspire Lounges in America's fastest growing airport. The opening of the Ontario lounges mark an important milestone in the expansion of our global lounge network," says Nick Ames, Head of Lounges North America. "The new lounges in Ontario are open to all travelers irrespective of travel class or airline and offer a dedicated space to relax, refresh and recharge before a flight."

The Aspire Lounge in Terminal 2 will be open from 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (and until 12 a.m. on Wednesdays). The lounge in Terminal 4 will be open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The lounge is open to all passengers for a current admission fee of $37 per adult.

Visits can be pre-booked at www.aspirelounges.com. All Aspire Lounges accept various entry methods, including eligible American Express cardholders, Priority Pass and more to come. Each Aspire Lounge offers a discounted "thank you" rate for military and emergency personnel, currently at $30 per adult.

The lounge openings come as ONT continues its strong recovery from the global decline in air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Already one of the fastest-recovering airports in the world, ONT has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the past two months.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

