/R E P E A T -- BRP WILL PRESENT ITS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS/

VALCOURT, QC, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its first quarter FY2023 financial results conference call on Friday, June 3, 2022, followed by its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") conducted by live webcast.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2023 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

Messrs. Boisjoli and Martel will then discuss the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, at BRP's Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. (EDT).

First Quarter FY2023 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Friday, June 3, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone: 1 (888) 440-2167 (toll-free)

Event code: 2279047

Click here for international dial-in numbers

Webcast: Click here to access the first quarter of FY2023 webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders (in French with simultaneous interpretation)

BRP is holding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a completely virtual meeting, where shareholders regardless of geographic location and equity ownership will have an equal opportunity to attend. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are strongly encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting. Media and any other person can join via live webcast but will not be able to ask questions.

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. (EDT)

Webcast: Click here to access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders webcast

Login: enter the 15-digit control number located on the form of proxy

Password: brp2022

Anyone can join the Meeting as a guest by clicking on "Guest".

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are also entitled to submit questions to BRP in advance of the Meeting by email at BRPAGA2022@brp.com , and during the Meeting which questions will, subject to certain verifications by BRP, be addressed at the Meeting. Questions sent in advance by e-mail must be provided by no later than 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on June 1, 2022, or if the Meeting is postponed or adjourned, by no later than 48 hours prior to the time of such postponed or adjourned meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the webcast will also be accessible on BRP's website at www.brp.com .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

