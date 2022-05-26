Several Product Liability Lawsuits Filed Against Tristar Products Alleging Pressure Cooker Burns

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces the filing of several product liability lawsuits against Tristar Products, Inc. on behalf of victims burned by allegedly defective pressure cookers. The new pressure cooker lawsuits involve burn injuries caused by use of the Emeril Lagasse pressure air fryer duet and other Tristar pressure cookers. The new lawsuits are titled Beets v. Tristar Products, Inc., Flood v. Tristar Products, Inc., Taveras v. Tristar Products, Inc., Bryniarski v. Tristar Products, Inc., Dobson v. Tristar Products, Inc., and Garnett v. Tristar Products, Inc., which were filed in the Circuit Court for the Walton County, Florida.

The Plaintiffs each allege they sustained severe burns in separate incidents using a Tristar distributed product. The pressure cooker lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin handled numerous previous cases against Tristar Products, Inc. involving the Power Pressure Cooker XL, and these products have not been recalled to date despite the number of injured consumers across the United States.

"Tristar claims the pressure cookers and air fryers have safety mechanisms to prevent opening while under pressure, yet we've represented many victims burned when the lids opened while the units were still pressurized," says Turchin. Turchin's firm was previously lead counsel in a consolidated federal lawsuit against Tristar Products in New Jersey titled IN RE: TRISTAR PRODUCTS LITIGATION. "Since our initial lawsuits, Tristar has moved their corporate registration around, from what appeared to be a postal box in South Florida and now to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida," adds Turchin.

Turchin's firm is co-lead counsel in a national pressure cooker class action lawsuit filed against Sunbeam Products, Inc. involving the 600-V1 model Crock-Pot Multicooker. That product has now been recalled. His law firm also represents victims burned by exploding contents from pressure cookers, including claims against Maxi-Matic, Gourmia, Bella Housewares, Instant Pot and more.

Turchin continues to represent pressure cooker burn victims in the hopes that companies will fix alleged defects to prevent more people from getting hurt. "We want to make sure these products are safe. There should be zero tolerance for failure," adds Turchin.

