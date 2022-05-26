Tony Romo Kicks Off Summer Grilling Season with National Beef Burger Day

New Beef. It's What's For Dinner. spokesperson Tony Romo serves up the best recipes, tips and grilling tricks for summer

DENVER, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer just around the corner and National Beef Burger Day approaching on Saturday, May 28, it's time to fire up the grills. And who better to officially kick off grilling season other than former football star and Beef. It's What's For Dinner. spokesperson Tony Romo. Tony has partnered with the iconic Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, to make the call on everything you need to know about throwing a killer summer cookout and of course, creating the juiciest beef burger.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9023452-ncba-tony-romo-kicks-off-summer-grilling-with-national-beef-burger-day/

"Cheeseburgers and fries were my favorite growing up. You can't go wrong with a classic burger with some cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce and tomato," said Tony Romo. "So when I think of beef, I think about grilling out in the backyard with some friends and family around the pool. Great memories right there!"

Even though Tony is a cowboy at heart, these Cheesehead Sliders are at the top of his list when thinking about the first summer cookout of the season. Small in size, but big on flavor, these ground beef patties are infused with beer and topped with cheddar cheese. Not only are they a fan favorite, but they are ready to go in 20 minutes so hungry guests can dig in.

Another easy call for Tony is these Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers. On top of the savory goodness from the beef and cheese, barbecue sauce adds that extra kick and your tastebuds will let you know it's a winner.

If you're looking to call an audible and add a little spice, these Barbecue Chipotle Burgers are a game changer. Served on Texas Toast then topped with chipotle peppers, pickled okra, and even your own beer-based barbecue sauce, these burgers will take your next get-together to the next level.

Along with adding these tasty burger recipes to your summer grilling gameplan, it also doesn't hurt to brush up on some grilling basics so make sure you're prepared for cooking outdoors. Take it from Tony, little things like keeping your grill at medium heat can make all the difference when it comes to cooking the perfect burger.

You can find all these recipes, tips, and more on Tony Romo's Grilling Playbook.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact:

Hailey Thayn

Manager, Public Relations and Content

PH: 303.850.3392 | hthayn@beef.org

View original content:

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association