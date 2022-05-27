Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q1 2022 results

OSLO, Norway, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) and participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 690053

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 690053

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999

United States 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Replay details:

Replay Access Number: 222656

A recording will be available until Tuesday 28 June, 2022, on the company's website at the "Webcast" link, or by using the following link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/replay/7931/borr-drilling-limited-q1-2022-results-presentation/

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited