If you or your business purchased fa!rlife or Fair Oaks Farms Milk Products, you may be entitled to a Cash Award from a class action settlement

CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit alleging that fairlife, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, Select Milk Producers, Inc., Fair Oaks Farms, LLC and Mike McCloskey and Sue McCloskey ("Defendants") falsely labeled and marketed certain dairy products (sold under the brand names "fa!rlife" or "FOF") produced using milk from cows that were allegedly not treated humanely. Defendants deny all allegations, and the Court has not decided who is right. For a list of the Covered Products, visit www.fairlifeMilkSettlement.com. If you purchased one or more of these products before April 27, 2022, you are included in the Settlement.

A $21 million Settlement Fund has been created to pay Settlement Class Members who submit timely and valid claims. The deadline to file a claim is December 27, 2022. Claims can be submitted online at www.fairlifeMilkSettlement.com. You can also download a claim form from the website or obtain a claim form by calling the phone number below. If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by August 25, 2022. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by August 25, 2022.

This notice is only a short summary of the lawsuit and your rights. Detailed information about the claims in the lawsuit and all of your rights if you are a Settlement Class Member is available at www.fairlifeMilkSettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-855-604-1865.

SOURCE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT ILLINOIS