Kid-safe platform, TOEKENZ announces the first family-focused NFT marketplace

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content and tech startup Toekenz Collectibles announced on their website www.toekenz.com the forthcoming launch of TOEKENZ, the first family-focused and kid-safe NFT application.

Toekenz will be available by invitation-only beginning in July 2022. The platform and marketplace will include blockchain-based digital collectibles, games, and communities, all centered around popular kid and family brands, as revealed in a Toekenz promo video.

The Toekenz app, which will be available for iOS and Android, will feature intuitive kid-friendly design, a marketplace where families can buy/sell NFTs, Play-to-Collect™ gaming, Learn-to-Earn™ curricula, and a robust, unparalleled set of controls, which give parents complete visibility and peace-of-mind.

Toekenz was built from the ground up for the NFT and crypto-curious, especially the underserved family market

"Toekenz will change who has access to NFTs, lowering the barriers to entry for everyday families, making digital collectibles accessible, and equipping kids with new skills to navigate the metaverse as it evolves," stated Co-Founder and CEO, Iris Ichishita. "I'm thrilled for my girls to build their first collections," she said of her two children.

"This is revolutionary," said Neale Godfrey, advisor to Toekenz Collectibles and Chairperson of the Children's Financial Network. "In addition to creating the world's first NFT marketplace for kids, we're also creating the world's first intergenerational DAO! A place for kids to get involved with finance and democracy through NFTs."

The New York Times #1 best-selling author of books teaching kids about money, Godfrey, is talking about a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), an online community with real governance. "Toekenz is an unparalleled opportunity for families to learn about de-fi together," Godfrey said. "There are lots of places where kids can play around with funny money, but the only way to truly learn is to use real money and assets with real value—with adult supervision, of course."

Parents and Kids can collect or win NFTs with real-world value. Brands derive value from innovative programs in concert with online fan communities

Toekenz will drop NFT collections and companion games featuring characters that kids know and love. "We're partnering with outstanding brands--brands that are hyper-relevant to families. Not only are we enabling kids to own a piece of what they love in a safe environment, but we're enabling our license partners to build their first Web3 fan communities and engage their family audiences in truly meaningful ways," said Susan Peia, licensing advisor to Toekenz Collectibles.

As important as characters are to children, safety is paramount for parents. "The single foremost message we receive from parents is the concern about safety. That's why we brought on Iris—to build a product to be a premium, child-safe and parent-controlled entrée to the metaverse," said James Runnels, Co-founder and Chairman of Toekenz Collectibles and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, a digital prime brokerage solutions provider for Wall Street banks. "We are excited to bring the Toekenz experience to the public this summer."

Toekenz will be announcing brand partnerships next month.

ABOUT TOEKENZ

Toekenz is a digital media, content and tech startup. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, Toekenz connects brands with their target audiences through the creation of blockchain based digital collectibles, games and communities. Toekenz is bridging the gap between physical and digital play patterns for families and providing turnkey solutions for partners to enter the NFT space. For additional information, please visit www.toekenz.com.

