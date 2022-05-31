InventHelp Inventor Develops Cutting/Retrieval Tool for Lily Pads (CCT-4644)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool to easily reach, cut and retrieve a dead lily pad from a pond," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the LILY PAD SNIPPER. My design would offer an alternative to struggling with multiple tools."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cut and retrieve a dead lily pad within a pond. In doing so, it eliminates the need to enter the pond. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it could help to promote new healthy growth. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, gardeners, landscapers, businesses with water features, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp