MatrixCare Collaborates with Quality Healthcare Resources to Provide Revenue Cycle Management Services to its Skilled Nursing Clients

CHICAGO , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixCare, a leading software solutions provider for out-of-hospital care settings and multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care Software, has collaborated with Quality Healthcare Resources (QHCR), a premier provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and business services to skilled nursing organizations and life plan communities. The strategic collaboration will leverage QHCR's billing and collections expertise to increase cash flow and efficiency for MatrixCare clients.

"This collaboration will help ensure MatrixCare clients are fully and quickly reimbursed for the care they provide."

As skilled nursing communities across the country continue to face challenges like staffing shortages and thinning margins, it's more important than ever for facilities to maximize their financial outcomes. Unfortunately, only 5% of skilled nursing facilities work with an expert revenue cycle management services partner. Without holistic RCM strategies and support, communities will continue to struggle with revenue leakage and overstretched staff. This collaboration will allow MatrixCare clients to focus on their core competencies while taking advantage of QHCR's expertise in RCM.

New Jersey-based Quality Healthcare Resources is an Assembly Health company and a leader in skilled nursing revenue cycle management (RCM) and business services. Hundreds of nursing homes operating on diverse billing platforms benefit from QHCR's billing practices, innovative payer tracking solutions, and data-driven processes. By collaborating with QHCR, communities see a consistent 3x return on investment and a 99 percent collection rate, significantly higher than the industry billing average.

"The days of billing a claim and trusting it'll be paid are over," explained Quality Healthcare Resources President, Aaron Hellman. "The financial and regulatory landscape of skilled nursing has grown too complex. Our communities need strategic, always-on revenue cycle management support powered by the right people, processes, and technologies to continue providing best-in-class care."

Jack Fitzgibbons, CEO of Assembly Health, continued, "The MatrixCare – Quality Healthcare Resources collaboration will help ensure MatrixCare clients are fully and quickly reimbursed for the care they provide. Communities will see an even healthier bottom line when they combine MatrixCare's system with QHCR's processes and seasoned professionals."

"We're always looking for opportunities to help our customers thrive and optimize their revenue operations," said Nick Knowlton, VP Business Development at ResMed, MatrixCare's parent company. "This new collaboration will allow us to provide even more value to our facility-based clients through well-integrated revenue cycle management services. Our customers will now be able to further improve their collections, reduce their costs, and free up their time to focus on value-added activities."

