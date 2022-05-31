PVA expands membership, invites all veterans with MS to join

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 28,000 cases of multiple sclerosis reported to the Department of Veterans Affairs annually, Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – is expanding its membership as medical technology advances early detection of MS, inviting all veterans with MS to join.

According to Charles Brown, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, "PVA has long helped veterans with MS involving the spinal cord who needed quality health care and disability benefits due to their diagnosis. Our National Service Officers are experts in securing their benefits, navigating the VA system, and helping these veterans throughout their continuum of care. It's important we keep pace with the improvements in MRI technology, which provides more precise imaging resulting in the early detection of MS. We want to help even more veterans living with the disease and become their go-to resource."

The membership expansion means all Veterans with MS are now eligible to become a PVA member and obtain the same vital benefits as their counterparts with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like ALS. Among the benefits now available are: access to educational materials specific to MS; support from on-staff licensed architects who can review plans and provide subject matter expertise for making their homes more accessible; admission to PVA's private, members-only Facebook Groups that keep members abreast of important news that impact them; engagement with over 33 chapters across the country that support advocacy efforts specific to the MS community; and opportunities to take part in important surveys and webinars, as well as participate in sports and recreation events both virtually and in-person around the country.

"Every case of MS reported is a person… a mother, a father, a son, a daughter, a proud Veteran, who selflessly served our nation, and they deserve our care and support now," continued Brown. "By expanding PVA's membership, we are not only helping more veterans but also honoring our roots, recognizing veterans like Gilford Moss – PVA's first president, who also had MS. We want all veterans with MS, from those actively serving to those who already served, to know that PVA is here and they are not alone."

In August 2021, PVA created its first-ever MS Committee – a permanent committee of the Board of Directors – made up of eight PVA members from across the country who represent the everyday interests of veterans with MS. The committee acts as a voice on legislative issues concerning veterans with MS; provides first-hand input from its members with MS; puts out a weekly podcast on issues specific to those with MS; and serves as an expert resource for all veterans living with the disease. In addition to its committee and advocacy efforts, PVA also partners with expert groups in the field of MS, including the National MS Society and the VA's Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence.

To learn more about MS and how PVA helps military personnel thrive after diagnosis, visit: PVA.org/MS. To become a PVA member today visit PVA.org/Membership.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America



Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease like MS and ALS. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

