Arteza Launches Fuel Your Creativity Campaign to Empower Artists & Pave a Path for Digital Creativity

Global Campaign Will Showcase Seven World-Renowned Artists, Debut Exclusive NFT Collection With 100% Of Proceeds Going to Artists, and Offer Limited Edition Artist Bundles

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteza , a rapidly scaling arts and crafts brand dedicated to championing the art community by providing premium yet affordable products and a personalized customer experience, today announced the launch of its pivotal campaign, Fuel Your Creativity. The Fuel Your Creativity campaign will redefine what it means to be an artist as it aims to transform a traditional industry and empower creators by paving a path for artistic inspiration, education, and digital creativity.

"It's not often that I see a company go beyond the dollar sign and use their influence as a voice for their community," said Erick Haskell, CEO of Arteza. "We are putting seven "gate-crashing" artists front and center of our Fuel Your Creativity campaign. We will use our highly-engaged social platforms to share their journeys, techniques, and passion for art, to empower other artists, inspire inclusivity, and make art accessible to all."

Driven by seven global artists, Fuel Your Creativity will connect and empower budding artists around the world with its thumb-stopping content. From portraits on large scale canvases to highly detailed oil paintings of wildlife, the seven artists bring a breadth of experience across all art mediums. Each week will feature a different artist, highlighting their journeys, artistic style, artwork, techniques, and co-branded product bundles. The Fuel Your Creativity lineup includes:

Pypah Santos ( June 1-7 ): Pypah is a Portuguese artist based in Manchester, UK . She is an animator and illustrator using markers as her focal medium.

Peter Terrin ( June 8-14 ): Peter, a Belgian artist based in Mexico , uses acrylic paints to help his large creations come to life.

Spiros Felonis ( June 15-21 ) : Spiros is a colored pencil artist who creates a variety of realism portraits of celebrities and influencers. He's based in Athens, Greece .

Sarah Stribbling ( June 22-28 ): Based in the United Kingdom , Sarah uses oil paintings to capture the realness and beauty of wildlife in each of her art pieces.

Emily Artful ( June 29 - July 5 ): Emily, based in Omaha , is a watercolor artist and YouTuber who has an abstract take on modern art.

Kyria Smith ( July 6-12 ): Kyria, alongside her husband Nigel, are the founders of the Wolf + Bear artist page based in Michigan . While perfecting many mediums, Kyria's go-to is gouache painting.

Kelly Edelman ( July 13-19 ): Kelly is a multimedia artist based in Indianapolis . She has grown her TikTok following to 4.7 million as she shares a variety of artistic videos.

As part of the campaign, Arteza will launch its Fuel Your Creativity NFT Collection, which will promote the sale of NFTs developed by the artists and the physical piece of artwork. All proceeds will go directly to the artists. Concurrently, Fuel Your Creativity will promote each creator's favorite Arteza products in their own exclusive product bundle where consumers and fans of the artist can purchase exclusively on the Arteza website. Each bundle will also include limited-edition prints, a note from the artists, and access to the artists digital channels.

This campaign comes at an exciting time for Arteza, as the company recently raised $35M in financing led by long-time backer Volition Capital with participation from Escalate Capital Partners. The financing gives Arteza the capital and expertise to continue its hyper-growth trajectory while meeting customer demand, further validating its leadership position in the arts and crafts industry.

To learn more about Fuel Your Creativity, visit Arteza.com or follow Arteza on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube . For more information on the Fuel Your Creativity NFT Collection, you can visit the Fuel Your Creativity Rarible Marketplace page .

About Arteza

Established in 2016, Arteza is a leading art supply brand dedicated to inspiring others through the creative illustration of artistry. Arteza is headquartered in the heart of Miami, FL, near iconic art districts like Wynwood, the largest street arts district in the world and known to attract the highest renowned street artists in the world. The company offers state-of-the-art tools to millions of consumers in more than 120 countries worldwide. Recognized as #32 in Inc. 5000's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, #57 in Inc. 2022 Regional Southeast Awards, and showcased as a brand that goes beyond business in Inc.s' 2021 Best in Business, Arteza has redefined the art supply industry with its extensive assortment of premium yet affordable products, direct-to-consumer model, robust social platforms offering expert resources, and unmatched customer service. To learn more about Arteza, visit www.arteza.com or follow @artezaofficial on Instagram.

