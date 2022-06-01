Augusta Gold Appoints Jim Wickens as VP Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE:11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Wickens as Vice President of Operations effective immediately.

Jim Wickens brings over 35 years of experience in mining and operations. He has spent most of his career in operations with major gold producers Placer Dome and Barrick Gold in Canada and the United States.

He was the Process Manager for Haile Gold Mine through the feasibility study and detailed engineering phases of the project. In addition to operations, Mr. Wickens has worked as a consultant to the mining industry in the fields of equipment supply and metallurgical laboratory testing. Mr. Wickens is active at the SME section level, serving as the current Chairman of the Nevada Mineral Processors subsection of SME.

Don Taylor, President & CEO commented, "It is with great pleasure we announce adding Jim to the Augusta Gold team. His skill sets and prior experience will help to solidify our team as we launch into advanced studies, detailed engineering and anticipated construction of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. The only way these projects can be advanced on time and within budget is with well-connected, quality staff and management. Jim will be an important and integral part of the team leading the projects forward."

In 2022, Mr. Wickens was awarded a SME President's Citation for Individual Service for his work pioneering the Nevada Mineral Processors Subsection. He obtained his B.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1987.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projectsand pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that construction of the Reward and Bullfrog projects is anticipated to occur, and that Mr. Wickens will be an important part of the team going forward. When used in this news release words such as "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the ability to secure adequate financing; the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives; the Company completing its acquisition of the Reward gold project; and a positive construction decision being made at each of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

