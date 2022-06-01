Ellie Mental Health Hits 250 Units in Less than a Year

With a great need for mental health access, this expanding franchise continues to sign deals at a rapid pace

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health, a franchise that makes quality mental health services more accessible, is thrilled to announce its plans to continue the brand's rapid growth across the country. Since signing their first franchisee last fall, Ellie has sold an impressive 250 units and the brand continues to have multiple signing calls each week. The demand for mental health is at its highest right now and continues to trend upward as the stigma around it declines. People want access to mental health clinics and resources, and Ellie is addressing this by growing with franchise partners nationwide. By the end of the year, Ellie Mental Health aims to have 40 franchise locations in over 10 states open and running as well as awarding additional units.

Currently, Ellie has 16 clinic locations open in the state of Minnesota. The first franchise location will open in Noblesville, Indiana this July. Shortly after, there will be locations opening in cities across America such as Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, and many more.

"When we started this journey, we planned to sell 15 licenses in the first year. Now it feels like we are blowing past milestones every time I look up," said Chris Pash, Senior Vice President of Growth and Development at Ellie Mental Health. "The interest in the mission continues to be inspiring. It has also forced us, in a good way, to slow down and make sure that we have everything in place that we need for our franchisees to succeed. I am so proud of our internal team for the way they have reacted to our explosive growth."

Ellie Mental Health offers a unique and innovative approach to mental health care for all ages. Services include therapy for individuals and families, couples counseling, psychiatric medication management, and community-based mental health services. Ellie understands that mental health care is a priority and offers a quick turnaround time for matching clients with highly-qualified clinicians that will best suit their needs. Each location is run by entrepreneurs who have a personal connection to mental health and are passionate about providing safe and welcoming environments to ensure that clients feel comfortable during their sessions, whether they are in-person or telehealth.

"We're committed to improving accessibility to quality mental health care, especially now – the time to see someone, anyone, is out of control," said Pash. "Our proven track record of getting people the right clinician to help them in a timely manner speaks for itself and we are so thankful to our franchise partners who resonate with our mission and help make it all happen."

To continue providing high-quality mental health care around the country, Ellie Mental Health is actively seeking franchise partners who are passionate about mental health and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of clients.

