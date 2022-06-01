The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ("GoodRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDRX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru) (PRNewswire)

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that "a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs." The Company expects "the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2." As a result, GoodRx "believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance" previously provided.

On this news, GoodRx's stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased GoodRx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles