The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G, E 15mm F1.4 G and E 11mm F1.8 Bring Sony's E-mount Lineup to 70 Lenses and Offer Wide-angle Views, Outstanding Image Resolution, and Compact Designs

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today has expanded its E-mount lens lineup with the introduction of the power zoom G lens E PZ 10-20mm F4 G (model SELP1020G), versatile G lens E 15mm F1.4 G (model SEL15F14G), and the ultra-wide prime E 11mm F1.8 (model SEL11F18). The three newest additions bring Sony's E-mount lens family to a total of 70 different models, offering more options than ever for still, video and hybrid content creators.

Sony Electronics' Three New Wide-angle E-Mount APS-C Lenses, the E PZ 10-20mm F4 G, E 15mm F1.4 G and E 11mm F1.8 (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics Introduces Three Wide-angle E-Mount APS-C Lenses

The first new lens, the E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is the world's smallest and lightesti, ultra-wide angle, constant F4 APS-C power zoom lens. This compact zoom lens brings together outstanding G Lens imagery, impeccable autofocus (AF) performance, and versatile power zoom. The end result is a lens that remains a constant length throughout the zoom range and offers refined visual expression and operability that only a power zoom lens can provide.

The second new lens, the E 15mm F1.4 G, offers beautiful shallow depth of field plus superb G lens resolution in a versatile APS-C lens design, empowering users with vast creative potential. This compact and lightweight prime lens delivers dynamic imagery, and includes excellent AF (autofocus) capabilities, along with high operability and control. The E 15mm F1.4 G is great for both still and cinematic imagery.

The E 11mm F1.8 is a compact large aperture, ultra-wide APS-C prime lens designed for vloggers and shooting video on the go. With a 35mm full-frame equivalent of 16.5mm, this lens delivers outstanding corner-to-corner resolution, gorgeous bokeh and fast, reliable AF for dramatic expression and stunning selfie-style content.

"Amidst the ever-changing camera market, Sony's commitment to creating industry-leading tech for all its customers is unwavering," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "In recent years we've seen a growing customer demand for video-and-vlogging-first products that are lightweight and include creator-driven features. We see the APS-C platform as the perfect option for these video-first and hybrid creators, and we're dedicated to creating new products that will allow them to capture and create in ways they never could before."

E PZ 10-20mm F4 G

Outstanding Image Quality and Dynamic Perspectives



The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G provides an extremely wide angle of view with a 10-20mm zoom range and a clean and clear image from corner to corner at all zoom settings. Three aspherical elements are ideally positioned to suppress field curvature and astigmatism, both of which are common problems in ultra-wide-angle lenses. The optical path also includes two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements that effectively subdue chromatic aberration. An ED aspherical element further contributes to high resolution to the image edges.

A circular aperture and carefully designed control of spherical aberration work together to deliver naturally rendered G Lens bokeh that can contribute to impressive imagery.

The minimum autofocus distance is 8 inches (0.2 meters) with a maximum magnification of 0.14x, while minimum manual focus distance is 5 to 6.7 inches (0.13 to 0.17-meters) with a maximum magnification of 0.18x.

Advanced AF Performance for Both Stills and Video

With astonishing AF performance that gives still and video shooters unprecedented freedom, it uses two linear motors for focus drive, delivering fast, quiet AF.

Fast, reliable AF can smoothly track subjects when shooting high frame rate video, and reliably follow fast-moving subjects when shooting stills continuously at high speed. The new lens also reduces focus breathing so that angle-of-view variations are minimized for smooth, stable video.

Refined Expression and Control for Video



The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G features a new electronic power zoom system that ensures direct, responsive control and adjustable zoom speed. Even the subtlest zoom ring rotation is precisely detected and immediately converted to actual zoom operation. Users have extensive control of zoom speed and operation from the lens, the camera and even compatible remote controls to support creative opportunities not possible with other zoom lenses. Power zoom minimizes camera shake so that solo shooters can produce smooth, stable imagery. Moreover, the lens uses internal zoom and focus mechanisms, to maintain a constant length when zooming or focusing. Shifts in the lens' center of gravity are minimal, making it a great choice for stable vlogging and gimbal-mounted video shooting.

A constant F4 at all focal settings makes it possible for the lens to maintain stable image quality when recording. In addition, buttons can be assigned on compatible bodies for convenient custom zoom controlii.

Unequalled Mobility and Handling



The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is 20% lighter than its predecessor (SEL1018), making it the smallest and lightesti lens in its class with a total weight of just 6.3 ounces (178 grams). The compact power zoom lens E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is designed to maximize control and versatility for video as well as stills with a focus ring, zoom ring and zoom lever. A customizable focus hold button and focus mode switch have been thoughtfully incorporated to easily adapt in changing shooting conditions. Users can attach 62mm screw-on filters, such as variable ND filters, for more creative control. The lens has also been designed to be dust and moisture resistantiii to provide extra reliability.

E 15mm F1.4 G



G Lens Resolution and Beautiful Bokeh



The E 15mm F1.4 G lens has a wide 15mm view with impressive G lens resolution. Three aspherical elements in an advanced optical design effectively compensate for distortion and deliver excellent corner-to-corner resolution, despite the lens' wide 15 mm angle of view. The addition of one ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element and one Super ED glass element effectively suppresses chromatic aberration.

The large F1.4 maximum aperture, precisely controlled spherical aberration and circular aperture mechanism make it easy to produce smooth, background bokeh for an artist effect.

With a minimum focusing distance of 6.7 inches (0.17 meters) and maximum magnification of 0.15x when manual focus is usediv, impressive close-ups can be achieved for both stills and video.

AF Performance That Makes Full Use of Camera's Speed Potential



Fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking for both stills and video is achieved with two advanced linear motors. This maximizes the speed potential of the camera body used to maintain accurate focus, even when focusing on fast-moving subjects.

The E 15mm F1.4 G uses Sony's latest lens technology to reduce focus breathing so that angle-of-view variations are minimized for smooth, stable video. It also supports the breathing compensation function provided in compatible Alpha series bodiesv, minimizing breathing that can hinder post-shoot editing.

Excellent Control and Reliability for Stills and Video



Linear Response MF (manual focus) ensures that the focus ring responds directly and linearly to subtle control when focusing manually. Focus ring rotation translates directly to a corresponding change in focus, so control is immediate, repeatable and precise.

By combining aspherical elements and an effective design, this lens achieves a large aperture and high resolution in a lightweight 7.7 ounces (219 grams) lens that is only 2.6 inches (66.6 mm) in diameter and 2.74 inches (69.5 mm) in length. Despite its compact dimensions, the E 15mm F1.4 G includes an aperture ring for direct, intuitive control with an aperture click switch that can be switched ON or OFF: ON for tactile feedback that lets the user "feel" the stops, or OFF for smooth, continuous, silent aperture control. The OFF setting enables smooth and stable control for video and is also ideal when silent operation is essential.

A focus hold button and focus mode switch are also provided for extra flexibility. The focus mode switch makes it possible to quickly switch between AF and MF as needed.

A wide angle of view, compact dimensions, and light weight make it ideal for shooting starry skies, landscapes, architecture, and indoor scenes, as well as subjects that require mobility such as sports.

The E 15mm F1.4 G is designed with dust and moisture resistancevi providing extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions.

E 11mm F1.8



Designed for Vlogging and Delivers Superb Resolution and Exquisite Bokeh



The E 11mm F1.8's ultra-wide angle of view and compact size are ideal for vlogging which includes selfie-style recording at arm's length as well as interior shots and images that make expressive use of depth of field. Three aspherical elements and three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements achieve consistently high resolution in the entire image frame. The aspherical lenses are carefully positioned to compensate for distortion and deliver excellent corner-to-corner resolution even with the aperture wide open. The addition of ED glass further suppresses chromatic aberration and effectively reduces color fringing that is more likely to occur in the image periphery.

The large F1.8 maximum aperture of this lens makes it easy to achieve deep and natural background bokeh. Users can blur the background, so they stand out clearly when vlogging, or create beautiful blur in ultra-wide night scenes. Precisely controlled spherical aberration and a circular aperture mechanism further contribute to the smooth bokeh produced by this unique lens.

With a minimum focusing distance of 4.7 inches (0.12 meters) and maximum magnification of 0.2xvii the lens can deliver impressive close-ups for both stills and videos.

Optimized for Video



Two advanced linear motors provide fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking for both stills and video, maximizing the speed potential of the camera body used to reliably maintain accurate focus even on moving subjects. Linear Response MF ensures that the focus ring responds directly and linearly to subtle control when focusing manually so it feels immediate and precise.

Sony's latest lens technology greatly reduces focus breathingviii and angle-of-view variations are minimized for smooth, stable video. The E 11mm F1.8's ultra-wide 11 mm angle of view makes vlogging against a wide background easier than ever.

Compact and Lightweight with Exceptional Control and Reliability



Its small size and light weight are great for mobility and handling for lengthy walk-around shooting sessions. The E 11mm F1.8 boasts a large F1.8 maximum aperture in a compact, lightweight lens. It weighs 6.4 ounces (181 grams) and is only 2.6 inches (66 mm) in diameter and 2.26 inches (57.5 mm) in length - a perfect match for compact APS-C format bodies. The lens' dust and moisture resistant designix provides extra reliability.

Despite its compact dimensions, this lens offers flexible, intuitive control with features such as a focus hold button and focus mode switch. An alternative function chosen by the user can be assigned to the focus hold button from the body menu. The E 11mm F1.8 also accepts front filters, which is a feature that is often lacking on ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Pricing and Availability



The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G will be available in July for approximately $750.00 USD and $950.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

The E 15mm F1.4 G will be available in July for approximately $750.00 USD and $950.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

The E 11mm F1.8 will also be available in July for approximately $550.00 USD and $700.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

For detailed product information on the lenses, please visit:

Product videos of the new lenses can be viewed below:

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new E PZ 10-20mm F4 G, E 15mm F1.4 G, E 11mm F1.8, and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:



i As of June 2022, Sony survey of interchangeable ultra-wide-angle APS-C zoom lenses for mirrorless cameras (when ready to shoot).

ii Zoom operation depends on the body used. Refer to the help guide for details

iii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

iv 0.2 meters and 0.12x when autofocus is used

v Compatibility info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/ Available in movie mode only. Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is used. Compensation may not be able to cover all situations.

vi Not guaranteed to be 100 % dust and moisture proof.

vii 0.15 meters and 0.13x when autofocus is used

viii It also supports the breathing compensation function provided in compatible α series bodies. Compatibility info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/ Available in movie mode only. Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is used. Compensation may not be able to cover all situations.

ix Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.