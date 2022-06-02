AARP Responds to 2022 Medicare and Social Security Trustees' Reports

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins issued the following statement in response to the Medicare and Social Security Trustees' reports released today:

"The Social Security and Medicare Trustees' reports released today send a clear message to Congress: despite the short-term improvement, you must act to protect the benefits people have earned and paid into both now and for the long-term. The stakes are too high for the millions of Americans who rely on Medicare and Social Security for their health and financial wellbeing.

"These reports also underscore the urgent need for Congress to pass legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, which would result in billions of dollars of savings for seniors, the Medicare program, and taxpayers.

"Beyond addressing the long-term funding challenges, Congress must also increase funding now for the Social Security Administration to improve serious customer service problems, which currently impede or delay seniors and people with disabilities from getting their benefits.

"Americans ages 50 and older vote more than any other age group and will hold leaders accountable if they fail to protect Social Security and Medicare."

