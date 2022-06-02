BBG EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SUN BELT REGION

Top independent due diligence firm acquires

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading national due diligence commercial real estate services firm, today announced that it has expanded its presence in the Sun Belt region with the acquisition of Florida and Texas appraisal firms. Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

BBG acquired Orlando-based DeRango, Best & Associates and Austin-based David E. Jones & Associates. With these acquisitions, BBG has acquired four appraisal firms since the beginning of this year.

BBG appointed Daniel R. DeRango, MAI, and Richard A. Best, MAI, who jointly managed their firm, as Managing Directors at BBG's Orlando office.

BBG also named David E. Jones, MSA, EAC, as Senior Managing Director at BBG's Austin office. Mr. Jones served as CEO at his Austin firm prior to joining BBG.

BBG also appointed Abigail Jones and Zoe Zhang as Managing Directors at BBG's Austin office. Ms. Jones and Ms. Zhang served as Managing Partners at David E. Jones & Associates.

The acquired firms' other employees also joined BBG's Orlando and Austin offices.

Founded in 1998, DeRango, Best and Associates was a full-service real estate appraisal and consulting firm that offered a broad range of appraisals, ranging from vacant sites and strip takings for eminent domain actions to large multi-use facilities, mixed-use projects, office buildings and shopping malls.

For more than 20 years, Mr. DeRango appraised various property types in central Florida and provided expert testimony in state and federal courts. Mr. Best has extensive commercial appraisal experience in Florida and Georgia and served as an expert witness with the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court and as a real estate consultant for institutional clients.

Established in 1986, David E. Jones & Associates specialized in a variety of property types including multifamily, assisted living, mixed-use, faith-based facilities, healthcare, hospitality, office, industrial/warehouse, retail, RV parks, athletic facilities and self-storage. Throughout his career, Mr. Jones has appraised and brokered properties in Texas, and served as an expert witness in district, bankruptcy and state courts and as a member of state and national industry associations.

Ms. Jones, who brings more than 20 years in the real estate industry, was responsible for the firm's operations and business development. For nearly a decade, Ms. Zhang has appraised various commercial properties for the firm. She is currently an MAI candidate and is a member of other industry organizations.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on BBG's latest acquisitions: "Our acquisition of these two exceptional firms will play a critical role in our growth strategy in the Sun Belt region, one of the country's top fastest-growing areas in terms of expanding population and robust economic activity. Both firms have outstanding reputations as highly skilled appraisal and consulting firms and possess detailed knowledge of the real estate issues and trends impacting their clients and communities which they serve. We are extremely fortunate to have Dan, Richard, David, Abigail, Zoe and their staff join BBG as we expand in the Sun Belt and other key markets across the country."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

