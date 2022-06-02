Ithaca Hummus and Grillo's Pickles Debut Bold Dill-icious Pickle Hummus, Elevating Summer BBQs Everywhere

Leading cold-crafted hummus brand teams up with Grillo's Pickles to create the first ever co-branded dill pickle hummus packed with bold, pickle flavor

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ithaca Hummus , restaurant-quality, fresh ingredient hummus brand, is announcing a fresh twist to its beloved hummus lineup with its newest limited-time-offer launch, Ithaca Grillo's Pickles Hummus . In collaboration with the all-natural, always fresh, refrigerated pickle brand, Grillo's Pickles , this new launch delivers an iconic and delicious dill-forward flavor to consumers – just in time for summer grilling season.

Available for a limited time, this first co-branded pickle hummus blends Grillo's Pickles' clean and simple signature dill flavor with Ithaca's distinctive cold-crafted hummus, for a new, bold summer go-to spread. This curiously crisp, fresh flavor unites two fan-favorite brands for an unexpected twist to dress up popular summer meals. The next condiment to take over BBQs this summer, Ithaca Grillo's Pickles Hummus amplifies any burger or hot dog with a refreshing, pickle-forward bite and brings a kick of dill when topped on sandwiches and dipped with crudité.

"We're always looking to push the boundaries and reinvigorate growth within the hummus category with innovative flavors, while also giving our fans something deliciously bold to snack on," said Chris Kirby, Founder and CEO of Ithaca Hummus. "Grillo's commitment to using fresh ingredients perfectly aligns with Ithaca's brand ethos and allows us to continue to provide our fans with an ultimate hummus option that packs intense flavor with every bite—making this collaboration a no-brainer. What better way to celebrate grilling season than with a tangy, dill pickle flavored hummus as the quintessential barbeque must-have? We're looking forward to seeing fans taste this unbelievable collab and how they put their own spin on enjoying it."

"This collaboration is a fresh way to add that great Grillo's flavor to your summer plates," said Eddie Andre, Director of Brand Experience, Grillo's Pickles. "Partnering with Ithaca Hummus to highlight our pickles through this fun and delicious product mash-up is something we're excited to bring to life and think our fans will go crazy for it. This hummus is going to be a staple in refrigerators everywhere this summer for sure!"

Hummus and pickle lovers can purchase the new Ithaca Grillo's Pickles Hummus at select retailers including Whole Foods, Hannaford, Fresh Direct, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Tops, Market Basket, Safeway Seattle, NCG, and Big Y, with additional retailers rolling out nationwide throughout the summer for $5.49.

About Ithaca Hummus

Created in 2013 by chef Chris Kirby, Ithaca started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmers Market and quickly grew to become the fastest growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. The brand offers eight chef-inspired varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors, including: Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Buffalo Ranch, and Everyone Bagel. Ithaca can be found in over 8,200 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Whole Foods, Wegmans, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. For more information, visit www.ithacahummus.com .

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips , wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo . For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com .

