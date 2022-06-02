Media Cause Announces Rally Starter 2.0, Enabling a New Generation of Online Advocacy and Impact

New Version Makes it Significantly Easier and Faster for Activists of All Levels and Nonprofits to Launch Campaigns, and Supporters to Take Action

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their missions, today announced the fully redesigned Rally Starter , a fast, simple-to-use platform that makes online advocacy and impact accessible to even the most novice activists, as well as their supporters.

"The ability to really enact change requires activists and nonprofits to move beyond just creating petitions that never really go anywhere," says Eric Facas, CEO, Media Cause. "Rally Starter goes several steps further, bringing much-needed speed and simplicity to both novice and seasoned activists as well as nonprofits, as they create meaningful campaigns for causes demanding real-time response."

Rally Starter was originally developed in 2015, when Facas set it up to generate support for the release of his close friend, Jason Rezaian, from an Iranian prison. This campaign resulted in a surge of contacts to the Iranian government, ultimately leading to a meeting with the U.S. government and Jason's eventual release.

Currently, Media Cause is using Rally Starter to support two of its own campaigns: one is designed to make it easy for people to ask Congress to codify Roe vs. Wade into law, and another focused on combating ageism in the advertising industry.

While platforms like Change.org make it easy to create petitions, Rally Starter goes much further, allowing supporters to make calls, emails and tweets directly to key issue decision-makers (via a verified contacts database) in one click. This type of direct contact from supporters has proven far more effective in driving change than simply creating petitions. Rally Starter also features a new, simplified user interface for supporters, as well as a new redirect capability which ensures messages are sent directly from the supporter's email to the intended recipient - thus helping avoid relegation to spam.

"With our new version of Rally Starter, our aim is to dethrone the almighty petition as an advocacy and impact tool, because a petition itself should never be considered an end-game," continues Facas. "We believe Rally Starter stands apart from competitive offerings in truly democratizing advocacy and impact for the masses."

"In evaluating all of the action platforms and applications on the market, we needed something that was affordable, streamlined, and efficacious. Our primary goal was to channel and direct the interest of our supporters to strategic campaign targets, while building our supporter base. In the world of online action, it benefits our supporters to have the simplest and clearest line to decision-makers. And because our campaigns are ever-changing, we chose Rally Starter for its flexibility and the responsiveness of the platform's support team," says Courtney Vail, Campaign Director, Oceanic Preservation Society .

The newly updated Rally Starter is available in a free version (for individual activists who want to take advocacy beyond simple social sharing) as well as a subscription-based version (Pro Rally, at $49/month) for small- and medium-sized nonprofits and grassroots organizers. Downloadable supporter email lists are made available to Pro Rally users.

About Media Cause

Media Cause is a mission-driven marketing agency that helps nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their impact. Our data-driven approach connects nonprofits with individuals across their entire supporter journey: from awareness and recruitment, to fundraising and advocacy, and every touchpoint in between. Our noteworthy clients include: HeadCount, American Kennel Club, Parkinson's Foundation and many more.

