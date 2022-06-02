PURECARS ANNOUNCES STEPHANE FERRI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER   

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced that industry veteran Stephane Ferri has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Mr. Ferri will focus on driving PureCars' growth strategy, including broadening its offering in the advertising technology sector and increasing market penetration.

Mr. Ferri has spent his entire career in the automotive industry, most recently serving as a Strategic Advisor for the Presidio Group, an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and investments in the automotive retail sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Flexdrive, a subscription-based vehicle rental platform, which was acquired by Lyft, Inc. In addition, Mr. Ferri has held senior leadership positions at Cox Automotive Inc. leading sales for the Media Divisions of AutoTrader, KBB and Dealer.com, as well as Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

"I'm humbled and honored to work alongside the incredible team at PureCars," said Ferri. "Throughout its 15-year history PureCars has been the gold standard for digital advertising and merchandising tools in the industry. It is a privilege to lead this dynamic and agile organization into its next phase of growth as we continue to expand our product suite, with our customers at the forefront of everything we do."

"Stephane brings a wealth of automotive experience and an extraordinary talent for leading high-growth technology businesses, and we could not be more excited to have him step into the CEO role," said Kevin Ma, Managing Partner at Diversis Capital. "We're confident that Stephane is the right person to build on the Company's track record of success and bring new energy and ideas as PureCars continues its growth."

With the appointment of Mr. Ferri to CEO, PureCars founder, Jeremy Anspach will continue his involvement with the company in his current capacity as a member of the board of directors.

"It's been an amazing journey taking PureCars from its infancy and evolving it to become a market leader, serving thousands of dealers and gaining certification with over 16 OEMs," said Jeremy Anspach. "As we enter into this next phase of growth, Stephane's experience, combined with his strong affinity for technology and customer-first philosophy, is well-aligned with the mission and values of PureCars, and his leadership will position the company well for expansive growth. I'm looking forward to staying connected with our dealers, our team and as a board member, but I'm most excited about having Stephane and the leadership team take my vision for the organization to the next level."

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 15 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. To learn more, please visit http://www.purecars.com.

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, please visit http://www.diversis.com.

