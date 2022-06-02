Realty Trust Group and Ponder Advises Nicklaus Children's Health System in Deal with Steward Health Care

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group ("RTG"), a full-service healthcare and life science real estate advisory firm, and Ponder & Co. ("Ponder"), an M&A and capital advisory firm serving more than 150 non-profit hospital and healthcare system clients, recently helped Nicklaus Children's Health System to close a major deal with Steward Health Care, LLC . RTG and Ponder provided exclusive advisory and brokerage services for the sale of the former Miami Medical Center property. Their work included a strategic options assessment, advisory on a potential transaction, and negotiation of key business terms. The former Miami Medical Center features 69 beds, and is over 160,000 square feet. This transaction increases Steward's South Florida network to six hospitals.

(PRNewsfoto/Realty Trust Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

"After a thorough process which included the review of multiple options for the sale of the property, Nicklaus Children's decided to sell to Steward Health," said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's. "We look forward to continuing serving children in South Florida and collaborating with Steward, as we do with other health systems in our community."

RTG and Ponder worked together helping Nicklaus Children's Health System throughout the transaction. "Nicklaus Children's and Steward Health are a great combination in South Florida. We're proud of the role that we played in this partnership between the two organizations and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the quality of care in their communities," says RTG's Tom Wittenberg who led the RTG team.

Nicklaus Children's is the region's only healthcare system focused exclusively on the care needs of children. The health system includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a 309-bed nonprofit pediatric specialty hospital; a network of nonprofit outpatient and urgent care centers in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Martin counties; Pediatric Specialists of America, a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center.

Please visit RTG's website for more information on their advisory and transaction services.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a healthcare and life science real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations, and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com , Facebook , LinkedIn , or call 865-521-0630.

About Ponder & Co.

Ponder & Co. provides M&A and capital advisory services to more than 150 non-profit hospital and healthcare system clients. Ponder has completed more than 250 M&A engagements involving acute and specialty hospitals, senior health and housing facilities, long-term acute care facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and behavioral health facilities. Transactions have ranged from $10 million to $1.5 billion in value.

Ponder's M&A advisory services include:

Strategic option assessments

Partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances

Mergers, acquisitions and divestitures

Facilitations Business valuations and fairness opinion

Financial modeling

For more information about Ponder and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.ponderco.com , LinkedIn, or call 615.613.0215.

Contact: Angie Surface

Realty Trust Group

Phone: 865-684-2891

Email: asurface@realtytrustgroup.com

Website: www.realtytrustgroup.com

Miami Medical Center (PRNewswire)

Ponder & CO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty Trust Group LLC