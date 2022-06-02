TrueBlue Recognized for Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by Forbes and Statista

TACOMA, Wash., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to announce that it was recognized for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) on Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity list for 2022.

TrueBlue's philosophy on DE&I is to create an environment where every employee can achieve merit-based career growth, receive the training and development they need to succeed, gain equal access to new opportunities and be their authentic selves.

"It is a true honor to be recognized among so many companies whose inspiring efforts are paving the way for corporate diversity efforts in America," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "While our commitment to DE&I at TrueBlue isn't new, we are firmly focused on the future and doing more to ensure that all TrueBlue employees can advance and thrive."

TrueBlue strives to make an inclusive and lasting difference in the world of work, both within and outside of our organization, using a four pronged approach to: create workforce diversity; develop a diverse pool of talent; build a sustainable and inclusive workplace culture; and champion DE&I in the marketplace and in our communities.

TrueBlue fosters an inclusive workplace that is free of discrimination, harassment, and reprisal, and is committed to investing in the equity of the organization to make sure it has the systems in place for diverse populations to succeed and to be treated with dignity and respect. These tools include, eight different Employee Resource Groups, monthly DE&I company events and a comprehensive library of Diversity and Inclusion courses available to all employees.

