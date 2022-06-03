TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED FOR SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' AIRCRAFT APPEARANCE TECHNICIANS

DALLAS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) have reached a Tentative Agreement for Southwest's® Aircraft Appearance Technicians.

"This agreement rewards our Appearance Technicians for the contributions they make to our Company's success," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "It's also a result of the hard work exemplified by both Negotiating Committees, and we appreciate all of their efforts."

Southwest's nearly 170 Appearance Technicians help deliver safe, secure, clean, and reliable aircraft for Southwest's Customers and Employees. AMFA will communicate to its members about the ratification process.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

