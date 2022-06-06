FELLOWES BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW DESIGN AND EXPERIENCE CENTER AT THE ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO'S ENERGETIC FULTON MARKET DISTRICT, OPENING IN EARLY 2023

12,000-square-foot space will serve as a collaboration center for customers, designers and commercial real estate partners

ITASCA, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowes Brands , a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 105 years, today announced it will open a new Design and Experience Center at 800 W. Fulton Ave., at the entrance to Chicago's vibrant and design-focused Fulton Market District in early 2023.

The first floor lobby of 800 W. Fulton Ave. in Chicago, where Fellowes Brands, a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 105 years, today announced it will open a new Design and Experience Center in early 2023. Fellowes Brands will be located on the 9th floor of a building that features training and conference spaces, a fitness center, coffee shop, restaurant and social spaces throughout, as well as at the penthouse and rooftop. (PRNewswire)

The new 12,000 useable-square-foot center will serve as an interactive showroom and a destination where customers, designers and commercial real estate partners can collaborate with the Fellowes Brands team in a creative, energetic space that helps them solve their workplace needs.

The Fulton Market District location is a return home for Fellowes Brands, which was founded in a small office in downtown Chicago in 1917 and is now headquartered in nearby Itasca, Ill.

After a search that began in 2021, Fellowes Brands was attracted to and eventually selected the 800 W. Fulton Ave. location earlier this year to tap into the energy of the Fulton Market District and harness it to fuel the creative conversations and collaborations with customers and other partners at the Design and Experience Center.

Fellowes Brands will be located on the 9th floor of a building that features training and conference spaces, a fitness center, coffee shop, restaurant and social spaces throughout, as well as at the penthouse and rooftop. The building's WELL Gold Certification optimizes health and productivity for all tenants, and it was designed for LEED Platinum Certification.

Fellowes Brands recently kicked off the design process for the new Design and Experience Center, with the goal of creating a space that helps customers and partners in their design and selling process, while embodying Fellowes Brands' continuous commitment to its core values that have helped the company thrive over 100 years: Family, Innovation, Quality and Care.

"Our new Design and Experience Center will be the central hub for our customers and partners to not just see our wide array of workplace products, but to get first-hand experience using them, in an invigorating environment built for creativity and collaboration," said John Fellowes, fourth-generation CEO of Fellowes Brands. "We're returning to the city where Fellowes Brands got its start, and we've chosen to foster our continued growth by creating a brand experience in the heart of Fulton Market that demonstrates not only who we are, but where we are going."

"As offices continue to reopen, our customers are looking to partner with us to inspire WorkLife that unleashes the human potential in everyone," said Monica Lopez, Chief Market Officer for Fellowes Brands. "Employers want to build workplaces that elevate their teams -- by designing collaborative, healthy spaces, where their employees can connect and work together safely on projects best done in person. Our new Design and Experience Center is based on that same principle -- that the best way to design a workplace is through the direct hands-on experience and opportunity for collaboration that our new center will offer to our customers and partners."

About Fellowes Brands

Celebrating its 105th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes Brands is a global leader of broad-based business solutions that help professionals be their best and feel their best. Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes Brands operates from 24 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit fellowesbrands.com .

Fellowes Brands, a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 105 years, today announced it will open a new Design and Experience Center at 800 W. Fulton Ave., at the entrance to Chicago’s vibrant and design-focused Fulton Market District in early 2023. The new 12,000 useable-square-foot center will serve as an interactive showroom and a destination where customers, designers and commercial real estate partners can collaborate with the Fellowes Brands team. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fellowes Brands