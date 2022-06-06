French Healthcare: a strong French Biotech ecosystem at BIO International Convention 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 13 to 16, 2022, the BIO International Convention will be back in person in San Diego (CA). French healthcare organizations (various companies, Regional Development Agencies and Clusters) will take this opportunity to connect with the global Biotech ecosystem and showcase their innovations. Supported by Business France, under the French Healthcare brand, the French delegation will be seeking inspiration, networking and investing opportunities. The various roundtables, "one-on-one" meetings with international stakeholders and networking events will be excellent opportunities to connect with the French growing Biotech ecosystem.

85+ French organizations traveling to San Diego for BIO International Convention

With more than 85 French organizations ranging from Biotech companies to Regional Development Agencies, France will present the largest international delegation at the BIO International Convention in 2022. Now back in-person, the event will showcase the latest innovations and discuss major trends in global biotechnologies. This year, thousands of global biotechnology and pharma leaders will meet to discuss the 'LIMITLESS' possibilities of scientific discoveries transforming the world.

Gathered under French Healthcare brand, the French companies will present their innovative solutions to their potential partners in the US and around the world. Among the French companies attending, a few highlights include:

AFFILOGIC , specialized in discovering and developing biopharmaceuticals with Nanofitins® through early-stage collaborations with worldwide industry leaders in the pharmaceutical sector.

MAAT PHARMA, which designs a groundbreaking and innovative therapeutic approach based on gut microbiome modulation.

NETRIS PHARMA , currently sponsoring a multicentric Phase2 clinical trial in combination with chemo and Pneborlizumab over 240 patients.

PHOST'IN THERAPEUTICS , develops a class of highly potent anti-cancer NCEs (new chemical entities) targeting a key N-glycosylation mechanism responsible for suppressing the immune response.

VALNEVA, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company has been in the new over the past 2 years for its inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

French program at BIO International Convention

◾ MONDAY, JUNE 13

4:30PM - FRENCH HOSPITALITY RECEPTION

Where: French Healthcare Pavilion, Booth #2922

Program: Opening Ceremony led by the Ambassador of France in the United States Philippe Etienne followed by a short pitch session showcasing innovative French biotech companies (Netri, Vaxxel, Novadiscovery)

Audience: BIO international visitors, French Ambassador in the US (for the pitch session), French delegation, French ecosystem based in San Diego

◾ TUESDAY, JUNE 14

2:30PM – GLOBAL INNOVATION HUB

Where: Global Innovation Hub –Company Presentation Theaters

Program: France: an innovative hub for HealthTech companies

Audience: BIO visitors

5:30PM - FRENCH HEALTHCARE YACHT PARTY

Where: Yacht Spirit of San Diego, 990 North Harbor Drive | THE YACHT WILL REMAIN DOCKED

Program: Keynote, networking, buffet, refreshments, and DJ set

Audience: 270+ European and North American healthcare stakeholders

The French delegation will also meet San Diego based organizations and Brazilian actors during thematic breakfasts spread across the 4 days event.

French Healthcare is an innovative initiative aimed at bringing together French businesses, researchers and healthcare professionals to jointly promote their activities, expertise and technologies internationally. It helps promote the French vision for global health, based on a humanist approach to care and equitable and fair access to healthcare products and services. Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, in partnership with the French Healthcare Association and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is responsible for promoting the brand, which aims to coordinate a team approach to stimulate international cooperation and the influence of France's key strengths.

Choose France is a registered trademark of the French government that promotes France's economic attractiveness internationally.

#ChooseFrance

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr @businessfrance #BusinessFrance

CONTACT: Gwendoline Paquier – Business France North America – gwendoline.paquier@businessfrance.fr

